Team India unhappy with travelling arrangements post the Test series; raise issue with BCCI over night flights - Reports

Team India were made to wait for a significant time while at the Trinidad airport following the culmination of the two-match Test series against West Indies. The squad were scheduled to travel to Barbados, the site for the first two ODIs, in an 11PM flight.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the players left for the airport at 8:40 PM, but the flight was cleared for takeoff at 3AM, leading to the squad reaching Barbados early in the morning at 5 AM. The players and staff are far from pleased with the situation and have requested the BCCI to arrange morning flights from this point onwards.

A source in the BCCI stated:

“They had left the hotel by 8:40 pm for the airport and had to wait for a long time at the airport. The team management has requested us to book a morning flight instead of late night flights as players want some rest post game. The BCCI has agreed to it and is planning to revise the next schedule."

The players were looking forward to some rest after the Test series ended 1-0 in their favor. The final day of the second Test was washed out entirely due to rain, leading the result to be adjudged as a draw.

Also, the majority of the Test squad have been named in the ODI squad as well. Hence, with such a small break between the two series, rest becomes even more important. White-ball specialists like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya already reported to Barbados prior to the squad's arrival.

The report further states that several players have asked for a day off from practice due to the unfavorable delay in travelling. The team will fly back to Trinidad on July 29 after the end of the second ODI to play the series finale at the Queen's Park Oval. The two sides are also scheduled to play a five-match T20I series to bring the all-format tour to a close.

NCA to hold a week-long camp for Team India ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup

The entire Team India setup including the coaching staff will reportedly spend a week at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a training camp before departing to Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The camp is likely to coincide with Team India's tour of Ireland in the latter half of August. Players in consideration for the 2023 ODI World Cup are unlikely to be part of the three-match T20I series and a second string squad is likely to be deployed. With head coach Rahul Dravid also set to be part of the camp, there is a possibility that the squad in Ireland will be overseen by NCA head, VVS Laxman.