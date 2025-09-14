  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Team India walk off the field without customary handshakes after dominant win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Team India walk off the field without customary handshakes after dominant win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 14, 2025 23:36 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube immediately made their way off the field after the win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off straight into the pavilion without staying back for handshakes with the opposition players following the thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue were dominant across all departments to record their second successive win in the campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Ad

The Indian skipper had wrapped up the run chase with a stunning six against spinner Sufiyan Muqeem. While it is tradition for the players to shake hands after the culmination of the game, Suryakumar Yadav chose to walk off the field, with Shivam Dube following in his footsteps from the non-striker's end.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Pakistan players shook hands among themselves on the ground, while the Indian contingent did the same in the dressing room right off the boundary line.

Suryakumar Yadav had not shaken hands with Salman Ali Agha during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 toss

Similar scenes had transpired during the toss as Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav crossed paths without shaking hands at any point. The Pakistan skipper had won the toss and opted to bat first, and when it was the Indian captain's turn to speak to Ravi Shastri out in the middle, neither party acknowledged each other.

Team India are next scheduled to face Oman in their final group stage contest in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications