Team India walk off the field without customary handshakes after dominant win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off straight into the pavilion without staying back for handshakes with the opposition players following the thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue were dominant across all departments to record their second successive win in the campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Indian skipper had wrapped up the run chase with a stunning six against spinner Sufiyan Muqeem. While it is tradition for the players to shake hands after the culmination of the game, Suryakumar Yadav chose to walk off the field, with Shivam Dube following in his footsteps from the non-striker's end.The Pakistan players shook hands among themselves on the ground, while the Indian contingent did the same in the dressing room right off the boundary line. Suryakumar Yadav had not shaken hands with Salman Ali Agha during IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 toss Similar scenes had transpired during the toss as Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav crossed paths without shaking hands at any point. The Pakistan skipper had won the toss and opted to bat first, and when it was the Indian captain's turn to speak to Ravi Shastri out in the middle, neither party acknowledged each other. Team India are next scheduled to face Oman in their final group stage contest in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.