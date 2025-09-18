"Test is the best format for him" - Parthiv Patel’s huge statement on IPL 2025 star performer

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel opened up on the best format that suits IPL 2025 star performer Sai Sudharsan. The 23-year-old ended as the leading run-getter with 759 runs from 15 innings at an average of 54.21 and a strike-rate of 156.17 with a hundred and six fifties.

However, Parthiv Patel reckoned that Test cricket is the best format for Sai Sudharsan. Despite his impressive performance in T20s, the former cricketer highlighted that the young left-hander has the perfect technique for the longest format.

"Test is the best format for him. Obviously, in T20 the way he has performed, people thought everyone are power-hitters but this a player with correct technique. But he has the ability to score boundaries and use pace. But his technique is good. That is why he was taken to England for the Test series," he said on his YouTube channel. (12:33)

He highlighted that despite averaging below 40 in domestic cricket, Sai Sudharsan was picked for the recently concluded Test series in England based on his technique and potential.

"If you look at performance in domestic cricket, his average is below 40, but he has the technique and potential. That is why the selectors are looking at him as an option to play Test cricket," he added.

The 23-year-old has played 32 first-class matches, scoring 2097 runs at an average of 38.12 with seven hundreds and six half-centuries. He featured in three Tests in the England series and made 140 runs at an average of 23.33 with one fifty.

Parthiv Patel on India backing Sai Sudharsan at number three in Tests

Since Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test team, a constant hunt for a reliable number three batter has been on. In the England series, Sai Sudharsan made his debut in the first Test at Leeds. He did not start well with scores of 0 and 30 and was dropped for the next two games.

However, he returned to the side after Karun Nair could not cement his position at number three. On his return in the fourth Test at Manchester, Sai Sudharsan scored 61 runs in the first innings, showing his potential.

After the same, Parthiv Patel reckoned that India wanted to back a youngster for the number three position in the format.

“From the start of the series, obviously, India went on with Sai Sudharsan. But then the combination changed, and they tried to get an experienced player in Karun Nair, but unfortunately, after a very, very good couple of seasons in domestic cricket, he could not convert those starts into big, significant scores. So, now it looks like India wants to back a youngster, which is completely okay,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Parthiv Patel has spent time with Sai Sudharsan from close quarters, having worked with him as the assistant and batting coach at the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025.

