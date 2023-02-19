"Test cricket too easy for Jadeja" - Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja for match-winning performance in IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around Australia on Day 3 of the second Test in Delhi, decisively turning the game in India's favour. The left-arm spinner was expensive in the three overs he bowled on Saturday, conceding 23 runs.
However, he conceded just 19 runs on Sunday and picked up seven wickets to ensure that Australia had no way back in the Test. With another Man of the Match performance, Jadeja has once again proved how crucial he is to the Indian team with both bat and ball.
Fans hailed Ravindra Jadeja for another clutch performance for India under pressure and believe he's the best all-rounder in the world in Tests at the moment. One tweeted:
"Back to back five wicket hauls after long injury break, and he's doing it for fun. Test cricket at home too easy for Jadeja."
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin trigger Australia's collapse
Resuming the day 61-1, Australia would have been confident of getting to a lead of at least 200. Instead of playing normal cricketing shots, they decided to go after the Indian bowling from the first over.
Ravichandran Ashwin got the hosts off to a great start, sending back Travis Head in the first over and Steve Smith soon after. After that, it was the Ravindra Jadeja show as Australia couldn't deal with his accuracy and relentless bowling.
Marnus Labuschagne went on the back foot for a delivery that didn't bounce and that rattled his stumps. Other batters were also cleaned up as they failed to deal with the skiddy nature of Jadeja's bowling. His stump-to-stump line was just too hot for them to handle.
Their performance would have dented the confidence of the Australian batters, who lost 9 wickets for 53 runs, losing their last eight for just 28. It will be interesting to see how they redeem themselves in the remainder of this series, with a break of almost two weeks before the Indore Test.
