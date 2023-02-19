"Test cricket too easy for Jadeja" - Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja for match-winning performance in IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around Australia on Day 3 of the second Test in Delhi, decisively turning the game in India's favour. The left-arm spinner was expensive in the three overs he bowled on Saturday, conceding 23 runs.

However, he conceded just 19 runs on Sunday and picked up seven wickets to ensure that Australia had no way back in the Test. With another Man of the Match performance, Jadeja has once again proved how crucial he is to the Indian team with both bat and ball.

Fans hailed Ravindra Jadeja for another clutch performance for India under pressure and believe he's the best all-rounder in the world in Tests at the moment. One tweeted:

"Back to back five wicket hauls after long injury break, and he's doing it for fun. Test cricket at home too easy for Jadeja."

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Utsav 💔 @utsav045 Sir Ravindra Jadeja is breathing 5 wicket hauls on comeback Sir Ravindra Jadeja is breathing 5 wicket hauls on comeback 😎 https://t.co/v8MeElGv7d

Pratham. @75thHundredWhen This is why Jadeja is GOAT



This is why Jadeja is GOAT https://t.co/UiVFmSxtnD

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Jadeja is better than stokes on any day Jadeja is better than stokes on any day https://t.co/pdcOyq2OtX

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ravindra Jadeja - The GOAT, The No.1 in the world. Ravindra Jadeja - The GOAT, The No.1 in the world. https://t.co/Mco5MlpaLO

mon @4sacinom 11th 5-fer Sir Jadeja!!! Charan Sparsh from Rohit too 11th 5-fer Sir Jadeja!!! Charan Sparsh from Rohit too 😆 https://t.co/wVYlbVlzNB

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Seven wicket haul for Ravindra Jadeja.



Stand up & Salute, Jaddu. Seven wicket haul for Ravindra Jadeja.Stand up & Salute, Jaddu. https://t.co/qodXv1BWuQ

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns The best all-rounder in the world. Sir Ravindra Jadeja. Stop comparing him with stokes anymore. The best all-rounder in the world. Sir Ravindra Jadeja. Stop comparing him with stokes anymore. https://t.co/nVtjGSnVUf

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla



I overslept expecting Australia to be batting, but Jadeja had other plans. What a superstar @imjadeja I overslept expecting Australia to be batting, but Jadeja had other plans. What a superstar @imjadejahttps://t.co/htU8Wy61Mu

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Ravindra Jadeja - 7/42 against Australia at a much needed time. Back to back five wicket hauls by Jadeja, a grand comeback marked by Sir Jadeja!



Well bowled, Jaddu! What a spell by Ravindra Jadeja - 7/42 against Australia at a much needed time. Back to back five wicket hauls by Jadeja, a grand comeback marked by Sir Jadeja!Well bowled, Jaddu! https://t.co/v3yLg59X8u

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Ravindra Jadeja - 7/42 against Australia at a much needed time. Back to back five wicket hauls by Jadeja, a grand comeback marked by Sir Jadeja!



Well bowled, Jaddu! What a spell by Ravindra Jadeja - 7/42 against Australia at a much needed time. Back to back five wicket hauls by Jadeja, a grand comeback marked by Sir Jadeja!Well bowled, Jaddu! https://t.co/v3yLg59X8u

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Back to back five wicket hauls after long injury break and he's doing it for fun. Test cricket at home too easy for Jadeja Back to back five wicket hauls after long injury break and he's doing it for fun. Test cricket at home too easy for Jadeja 😂

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin trigger Australia's collapse

Resuming the day 61-1, Australia would have been confident of getting to a lead of at least 200. Instead of playing normal cricketing shots, they decided to go after the Indian bowling from the first over.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the hosts off to a great start, sending back Travis Head in the first over and Steve Smith soon after. After that, it was the Ravindra Jadeja show as Australia couldn't deal with his accuracy and relentless bowling.

Marnus Labuschagne went on the back foot for a delivery that didn't bounce and that rattled his stumps. Other batters were also cleaned up as they failed to deal with the skiddy nature of Jadeja's bowling. His stump-to-stump line was just too hot for them to handle.

Their performance would have dented the confidence of the Australian batters, who lost 9 wickets for 53 runs, losing their last eight for just 28. It will be interesting to see how they redeem themselves in the remainder of this series, with a break of almost two weeks before the Indore Test.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes