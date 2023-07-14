"Thank you West Indies and Sri Lanka for existing" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma scores 103 off 221 in 1st innings of IND vs WI opening Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in the first innings of the opening Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 2 on Thursday (July 13).

The right-handed batter smashed 103 off 221, including two sixes and tenboundaries. It was his tenth Test century and only second away from home (127 vs England at Kennington Oval in London in 2021).

With the knock, Rohit also returned to form after managing just 180 runs in his last four Tests. The 36-year-old shared a 229-run stand with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal for the opening wicket.

Sharma was eventually caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off Alick Athanaze in the 76th over of India’s innings.

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Rohit Sharma’s century. One tweeted:

"Thank you West Indies and Sri Lanka for existing."

AK🚩 @Rc18forever
"Thank you West Indies and Sri Lanka for existing."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Shahzeb Khan @theshahzebkhan
"Great to see Rohit scoring runs. This just made my day. Hope he continues the form in the World cup. We need this!"

Aru💫 @Aru_Ro45 Captain Ro leading from the front. What a great start to India's WTC Campaign.



Aru💫 @Aru_Ro45
"Captain Ro leading from the front. What a great start to India's WTC Campaign.

The Man, The Myth, The Legend - GOAT Rohit Sharma"

Ansh Shah @asmemesss
"Rohit sharma who used to convert 100s into daddy hundreds"

PT (Pankaj Thakkar) @musafirpata_mun



After Rohit Scoring the Hundred:



Joshua Da Silva: Why are you not removing your helmet?



Rohit: I have hair problems



PT (Pankaj Thakkar) @musafirpata_mun
"After Rohit Scoring the Hundred:

Joshua Da Silva: Why are you not removing your helmet?

Rohit: I have hair problems"

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in record opening stand against West Indies by Indian pair

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the Indian record for the highest opening partnership (eighth overall) against West Indies during their 229-run stand.

The duo surpassed the previous record held by Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar (201). It was also the first instance India went into the lead without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, it was the sixth occasion that both Indian openers scored centuries in an away Test, with the last being in 2015 by Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan against Bangladesh in Fatullah.

Earlier on Day 1, West Indies were bundled out for 150 in 64.3 overs. Alick Athanaze top scored with 47 off 99 as the other batters failed to deliver. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin took a fifer, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj scalped one apiece.

India are 245/2 at Tea on Day 2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (116) and Virat Kohli (4) at the crease as the visitors lead to 95 runs. Besides Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill departed for six in his new role as the No. 3 batter.

