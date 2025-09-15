  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "That 31 off 13 pretty much finished Pakistan" - Former Indian wicketkeeper heaps praise on Abhishek Sharma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

"That 31 off 13 pretty much finished Pakistan" - Former Indian wicketkeeper heaps praise on Abhishek Sharma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:46 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma produced a customary attacking knock to seal Pakistan's fate [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik praised young opener Abhishek Sharma for his swashbuckling knock in the side's win over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. After the Men in Blue restricted their arch-rivals to a below-par total of 127/9 in 20 overs, Abhishek came out all guns blazing.

Ad

The 25-year-old took a liking to ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, setting an early tone for India's brilliant run-chase. The southpaw scored a 13-ball 31 with two maximums and four boundaries to all but seal the outcome.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav took over after Abhishek's demolition act, guiding India to a commanding seven-wicket win with 25 balls to spare.

Talking about Abhishek Sharma in a post-match conversation on Cricbuzz, Karthik said (8:09):

"He's a great example of the modern day batter who is fearless. Watching Shaheen Afridi bowl over a period of time, Abhishek would seen how much he can swing the ball and bowl the yorker. And what was his response? First ball, step out and put it away if it's there. 10. It just tells you the mindset of the man and I love watching him bat. He's so exciting and is a breath of fresh air even in this modern day T20 cricket, where they play a shot-a-ball. That 31 off 13 pretty much finished Pakistan then and there."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Abhishek's onslaught on Afridi meant the latter bowled only two overs with woeful figures of 0-23.

"It wasn't there and he kind of checked it" - Dinesh Karthik on Abhishek Sharma's dismissal

Ad

Dinesh Karthik backed Abhishek Sharma to continue playing his all-out attacking style despite the lack of conversions to bigger scores. However, the former wicketkeeper advised the youngster to go full throttle without second-guessing himself while playing his shots.

Abhishek was caught at long off in an attempt to check his lofted shot off the bowling of Saim Ayub in the Pakistan clash.

"A player who plays at that tempo obviously always keeps taking risks. And when you keep taking risks, you will make the odd error. The whole ideology is how to keep putting the pressure back on the bowler while still being as calculative and as strong with the shots as possible. The one thing he will tell himself, 'Don't second guess'. If you commit to a shot, go for it. And he did that. He stepped down, it wasn't there and he kind of checked it," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He concluded:

"Maybe next time, he'll have to play it for a single or go full throttle. 13. Even if it goes higher and he gets caught, it's fine. So you have to give yourself the command and say, 'Don't stop yourself from playing shots but if you commit to a shot, commit fully'. I don't think he'll overthink the situation."

Abhishek Sharma has been impressive in his young T20I career, averaging over 33 at a strike rate of 195.40 in 19 matches.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications