"That is where I disagree with Babar, he used spin too much and gave up on the attack" - Shoaib Akhtar critical of Pakistan skipper's tactics

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar opined that Babar Azam used too much spin bowling in the washed-out encounter against India in the group stages of the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan pace attack had dismantled the Indian top order with the new ball and had them reeling at 66-4 before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya took on the spinners to guide the team to a respectable total of 266.

The spin trio of Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Salman Ali Agha could not make an impact and gave away 131 runs in 21 overs without taking a wicket. Pakistan went on to drop Mohammad Nawaz to accommodate Faheem Ashraf as the fourth seamer for their opening Super Fours contest against Bangladesh, which they ended up winning by seven wickets.

Akhtar stated that Babar should have kept pace from one end to trouble the Indian batters. He told a select group of journalists in a press conference organized by Star Sports:

"I don't think Babar should have given that many overs to spinners. He could have kept the pace battery intact from one end and a spinner from the other. That is where I disagree with Babar, he used spin too much and gave up on the attack."

However, Shoaib Akhtar did acknowledge the improvement in Babar Azam's captaincy which has led Pakistan to becoming the No. 1-ranked ODI team.

"He is a far more better captain than he was two years ago. Babar's mindset has to be aggressive he should keep thinking about taking wickets and bowl out the opposition, and not let the bowlers bowl the entire 50 overs," the former pacer added.

Pakistan have a golden opportunity to claim the elusive double of the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in the coming months. They are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing competition and have racked up two comprehensive wins so far.

"I would say Shaheen Shah Afridi is bowling is at the top of his career right now" - Shoaib Akhtar

The biggest asset of the current Pakistan squad is undeniably their power-packed pace bowling unit. The trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf are on the warpath, dismantling the opposition batting unit for sheer fun, and to add to that, they have a reliable backup in Mohammed Wasim Jr.

Shoaib Akhtar praised the pace trio - particularly Shaheen and Haris for their innate wicket-taking ability and said:

"These youngsters are very, very talented. It gives me so much happiness to think that Pakistan is being able to produce such fast bowlers over and over again. I would say Shaheen Shah Afridi is bowling is at the top of his career right now, and Haris Rauf has the same mindset, that he just has to keep picking wickets."

Urging Naseem Shah to bowl more 'wicket-taking' deliveries, he continued:

"I sent a message to Naseem Shah, and to other players as well, to bowl more wicket-taking deliveries rather than being a stock bowler. So, I am sure that the message has been conveyed. I think this trio, is one of the best on the world. They have proved time and time again that they can get people out simple as that."

Being the No.1 ranked ODI team in the world, it is no mystery that Pakistan will enter the 2023 ODI World Cup as one of the favorites. While Akhtar feels that there is a slight weakness in the spin bowling department, he asserts that the Men in Green will be the team to beat.

"I think we are a spinner short. Shadab is very good, leg spin is a difficult art. I think one spin-bowling all-rounder is missing from the team. Pakistan will land in India as the favorites, I will be very honest with you. Beating India in India is going to be the most impossible thing, but beating Pakistan in India, in subcontinent conditions is also close to impossible, because both teams have a good pace battery and one team has a good spin attack," he added.

"There has been an elevation to Pakistan's batting unit, now it looks like a settled squad," Akhtar concluded.

The Super Fours encounter between India and Pakistan has been scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.