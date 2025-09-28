"That is why he is so liked by Rohit Sharma" - Dinesh Karthik hails India spinner for game-changing spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final 

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik lauded spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his stunning spell in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The left-arm wrist spinner finished with figures of 4-30 to help the Men in Blue stage a stunning comeback while bowling first.

Coming into the attack after the powerplay, Kuldeep Yadav had to bear the brunt of a free-flowing Sahibzada Farhan. The spinner conceded 23 runs off his first two overs, with no wickets to his name. He dismissed Saim Ayub in the 13th over, which gave India a window, which they capitalised on to the fullest.

The left-arm bowler picked three wickets in his final over as Pakistan continued to implode in their innings. The Men in Green were bundled out for 146 with five balls to spare as Kuldeep Yadav extended his wickets tally in the Asia Cup.

Dinesh Karthik shed praise on Kuldeep Yadav's ability to bounce back, and noted that former India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma adored this quality.

"He (Kuldeep) was 0-23 after two overs, but a greatness of a bowler is seen when you get hit, how do you react to it? That is what he showed in the 13th and the 17th over. That is why he is so liked by Rohit Sharma, and today by Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar. Axar bowled beautifully. Even though he has not bowled at his best in this tournament," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik stated that Kuldeep Yadav did a good job of moving past the onslaught by the Pakistani openers.

"You have to leave your ego at home, sometimes you have to leave your emotions at home, and sometimes you need to have a memory of a goldfish," he said.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, and Shaheen Afridi in his sensational spell. He ends his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with 17 wickets to his name, which is the highest in the competition's history.

"He is pretty much in the Sunil Narine mode" - Murali Kartik on Varun Chakaravarthy's crucial spell for India in Asia Cup 2025 Final

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also played a massive role in the first innings of the Asia Cup 2025 Final. He dismissed both opening batters, including the first breakthrough in the 10th over.

Murali Kartik compared the Indian spinner's demeanor to that of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate, Sunil Narine.

"Varun Chakaravarthy is like literally stone-faced. There is nothing that comes out of him whether he gets a wicket, he is pretty much in the Sunil Narine mode. The fact that you have this comeback ability in your bowling line-up, I think India is very, very blessed that way," Kartik said.

Dinesh Karthik stated that the quality of Indian spinners meant that they just needed a small window of opportunity to tilt their team back into the contest.

"It takes a lot of character when the door opens just a little bit to just find a way to break it down and just get it. All they needed was one wicket which Varun got, and it was Kuldeep who ran havoc through that middle order. Pakistan did things which they did not need to do," the former wicket-keeper said.

The Men in Blue are on the lookout to defend their Asia Cup trophy, and add a record-extending ninth title.

