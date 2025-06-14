“That moment was huge” - Australian legend hails Lungi Ngidi’s massive impact in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Australian legend Matthew Hayden showered praise on South Africa for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating mighty Australia in the 2025 final at Lord’s on Saturday, June 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how Australia dominated the venue over the years.

The 53-year-old shared how Steve Smith’s dismissal by Lungi Ngidi was a huge moment in the WTC final. The veteran added that the Africans never looked back from that moment.

Notably, Ngidi dismissed Smith for 13 (25) via lbw dismissal in the second innings to leave the defending champions reeling at 48/4. Smith had scored 66 (112) in the first essay when the top order failed to deliver. Meanwhile, the SA speedster finished with figures of 3/38.

Matthew Hayden told JioHotstar (via ANI):

"I honestly can't even remember the last time Australia lost at Lord's. The legacy of Australian cricket -- its results and performances in ICC events -- shows how much this team thrives on the big stage. I honestly can't even remember the last time Australia lost at Lord's; it's been something like 22 years of dominance here."

"This South African side, which is relatively inexperienced compared to Australia at this stage in the World Test Championship cycle, this result is phenomenal. Take someone like Lungi Ngidi -- virtually unplayable in the first innings, and then in the second, when it mattered most, he came in and dismissed Steve Smith. That moment was huge. Smith is such an iconic presence in the Australian setup, and from there, South Africa just kept rolling. That's what finals are all about -- finding a way," he added.

For the unversed, this was Australia’s only third loss in 24 Tests at Lord’s since WWII, the previous two coming in Ashes 2009 and 2013, respectively.

South Africa beat Australia in WTC 2025 final to end their 27-year-long ICC trophy drought

A win over Australia in the WTC 2025 final ensured South Africa won their first-ever ICC trophy in the 21st century. They previously won the 1998 Champions Trophy.

With the victory, skipper Temba Bavuma continued his unbeaten streak as Test captain, winning nine out of 10 matches, including a draw. The latest win over Australia was the Proteas' eighth consecutive win in Test cricket.

Click here to check out the full SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final scorecard.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

