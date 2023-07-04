"That was probably the first time I felt it" - Steve Smith reveals the Test knock that gave him the confidence to become a batter

Australian stalwart Steve Smith recently opened up about the moment when he realised his potential as a batter in Test cricket. Smith started as a leg-spinner only to transform as Australia’s batting mainstay in longer formats like Tests and ODIs.

Smith has scored 9,113 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 59.56 with 32 centuries and 37 fifties next to his name. He recently became the second-fastest batter to complete 9,000 runs in Test cricket, reaching the landmark in 174 innings.

Smith scored his first three Test centuries against England in the back-to-back Ashes series of 2013 (in England) and 2013-14 (in Australia). His fourth ton came against the seam-heavy attack of South Africa comprising Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, and Vernon Philander in 2014 in Centurion.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his 100th Test match at Headingley, Steve Smith recalled the moment when his Centurion ton gave him the confidence to bat at the highest level of the game. He said:

“I probably didn't feel like I could make it until my fourth hundred, which was at Centurion against the South African line up of Morkel, Steyn, Philander and Ryan McLaren. Particularly the first three, they were tremendous bowlers. They had great careers. And to be able to score a hundred against them gave me a lot of confidence to know I belong at this level.”

He added:

“That was probably the first time I felt it. From there I was pretty confident in my ability. I knew what I wanted to do and how I wanted to play. It was just playing the game and enjoying it and trying to score as many runs as I can.”

"I'm not sure, will take it game by game" - Steve Smith on his future

Steve Smith will become the 15th player from Australia to feature in 100 Tests. Only David Warner and Nathan Lyon from the current squad have attained the landmark.

At the age of 34, Smith looks in great touch and has a lot more to achieve in his red-ball career particularly. Responding to questions about how long he wished to play, the Australian vice-captain said:

“Don't know. I'm not sure. I will take it game by game. Just enjoy myself out in the middle. And while I am enjoying myself and feel like I can improve and contribute to the team, and feel good about helping the team, then I will keep playing.”

Steve Smith will eye a win in the third Ashes Test, starting Thursday, July 6, to cross out one of his wishes on his bucket list - win an Ashes series in England. Australia, who lead 2-0 in Ashes 2023, haven’t won the urn in England since 2001.

