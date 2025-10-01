"That's what I like about him" - AB de Villiers hails Team India star for Asia Cup 2025 heroics

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has lauded India’s Kuldeep Yadav for his heroics in the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst credited the left-arm bowler for his variations and for challenging the batters with his excellent bowling skills. He further urged the 30-year-old to continue his purple patch with the ball in the near future.

De Villiers further pointed out how Kuldeep Yadav’s 4/30 was outstanding against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final as India won the game by five wickets. The statement came as the wrist-spinner emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the continental tournament with 17 scalps in seven outings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 41-year-old said:

“Kuldeep is a match-winner, guys, he’s a wicket-taker and that’s what I like about him, he’s not scared of throwing the ball up in the air and turns it both ways, and he gets important wickets at the right time. For Team India, he did so in the Asia Cup, and we’re expecting more from him.”

“Kuldeep Yadav, as per usual, absolutely outstanding with his second four-fer in the tournament,” he added.

“That’s what was necessary for the team” – AB de Villiers heaps praise on Indian batter’s fighting knock in Asia Cup 2025

AB de Villiers further commended India’s Tilak Varma for his calm and composed match-winning, unbeaten 69-run knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He was equally in awe of Shivam Dube’s impactful 33-run knock off 22 balls, comprising three sixes. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend believes that the two players delivered on the selectors’ trust. He said in the same video:

“Tilak Varma staying really nice and calm. 69 not out off only 53 balls. It’s quite slow for him, but that's what was necessary for the team to win that final. And that’s what I love about players like that, they are adaptable to different situations, different conditions.”

“Also, Shivam Dube really coming to the party, and the two of them have been there for a while in the India team, haven’t really sort of stake the claim in the side to show the selectors, thank you. That’s why the selectors have backed us, but now things have changed. All of a sudden, the two of them coming to the party. Absolutely amazing to see some of the younger guys like Dube and Varma sort of become experienced, become leaders in the team,” he added.

Tilak Varma, in particular, finished the tournament with 213 runs, helping him stay third in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

