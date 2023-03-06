“That's like calling for work after declaring holiday” - Twitterati react to viral video of umpire giving batter out with bowler on his run-up

Being an umpire in a cricket match is not an easy job by any stretch of the imagination. Every decision made by an umpire is scrutinized very closely these days, especially with advanced technology like UltraEdge and ball-tracking in use.

Recently, during the third Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Indian umpire Nitin Menon was trolled heavily on social media for some of the decisions he made. Some cricket fans even accused him of bias.

Speaking of umpiring, a hilarious video is doing the rounds on social media, where the umpire is once again the focus of attention. In the clip, which appears to be from a village cricket match, the bowler appeals for a caught behind down leg after the batter misses his pull stroke.

The umpire negates the appeal. Or at least it initially seems so. Almost on second thought, as the bowler reaches his run-up for the next delivery, the umpire suddenly raises his finger and stuns the batter by declaring him out.

Twitterati were extremely amused over the video. Here are some funny reactions to the clip:

Dark Passenger @d_arkpassenger @GemsOfCricket Dude was playing slow mo reply in his head @GemsOfCricket Dude was playing slow mo reply in his head😄

Dil❤Se @India_Waale12

That's like calling for work after declaring holiday @GemsOfCricket Steve Bucknor 2.0...That's like calling for work after declaring holiday @GemsOfCricket Steve Bucknor 2.0...That's like calling for work after declaring holiday

Nitin @Nitin_srini56 @GemsOfCricket Umpire definitely need an upgrade in his processor @GemsOfCricket Umpire definitely need an upgrade in his processor

Rajnish Chauhan @IronManRC @GemsOfCricket It was too long that even bowler got annoyed. lol @GemsOfCricket It was too long that even bowler got annoyed. lol

When a batter forgot pads and umpire was seen talking on the phone

Funny moments in village cricket games are not uncommon. Last year, a clip from a local cricket match in the UK went viral on social media platforms after a batter came out to bat without having his pads on. The Southend Civic Cricket Club cricketer, identified as Martin Hughes, had to run back to get things in order.

That’s not all, the umpire in the same match was seen was having a conversation on the phone even as the batter came in to take strike.

After taking his guard, Hughes looked down and realized that he wasn’t wearing pads and rushed back to get the same.

