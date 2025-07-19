“That semifinal game against India” - Andre Russell names his best moment ahead of retirement in WI vs AUS 2025 T20Is 

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has named his match-winning knock against India in the 2016 World T20 in Mumbai as the favourite moment of his international career. The Jamaican, who is set to retire from international cricket amid the upcoming T20I series against Australia, said it was phenomenal to chase over 193 successfully against India when the crowds were supporting the hosts.

Russell walked in the 14th over after India got rid of Johnson Charles for 52. With the Caribbeans promoting the seam-bowling all-rounder to provide them with the impetus, the veteran fulfilled the expectation. He stayed unbeaten at 43 off 20 deliveries and hit the winning runs to help the West Indies make it to the final.

Speaking in an interview published by Cricket West Indies, the veteran stated that the run-chase was steep but batting on a good wicket gave them confidence to win. Russell elaborated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters. Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did."

Although the 37-year-old was out cheaply in the final against England, he bowled a tidy spell of 4-0-21-1 that night. The Men in Maroon won that dramatic clash by four wickets to lift the trophy.

"I did my best in every chance I got" - Andre Russell

Andre Russell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Russell believes it's fitting for him to finish his international career in Jamaica and play against a team as good as Australia.

He added:

"It's a pretty good feeling. I think, [from the] first time I came to Sabina Park as a kid, and then to actually walk on the grass and feel the atmosphere and look in the stands and everything, and [to] now, I've achieved so much out of cricket for the last couple of years. I did my best in every chance I got, representing West Indies. I think it's the perfect ground and the perfect series - against a good team as well, Australia - to end my international career."

The first two T20Is will be hosted by Jamaica on July 20 and 22.

