"That should be taken on board rather than trying to stamp on him as being an outsider" - Sunil Gavaskar defends S Kulkarni's comments as TN coach 

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has defended fellow Mumbaikar Sulakshan Kulkarni's comments following Tamil Nadu's semi-final defeat in the 2024 Ranji Trophy.

Kulkarni, who was Tamil Nadu's head coach, stated following the contest that skipper Sai Kishore's decision to bat first after winning the toss was the reason behind the defeat.

He further added that the conversation and the planning in the dressing room during the lead-up to the contest was completely different, as they had determined that bowling first if they won the toss would be the best way to go.

Sai Kishore's decision backfired as Tamil Nadu were skittled out for 146 on the opening day. Although the left-arm spinner decimated the Mumbai middle order to reduce them to 106-7, the eventual champions recovered through a century from Shardul Thakur and a fifty from Tanush Kotian.

"I always speak straightforward - we lost the match at 9 o'clock on day one. Everything was set, we won the toss, as a coach, as a Mumbaikar, I know the conditions well. We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct," Kulkarni said after Tamil Nadu's innings defeat.

In his latest column for Sportstar, Gavaskar defended Kulkarni's comments, primarily because they came after the match. Although he believes that the coach could have conveyed his concerns to the board in a confidential manner, he feels that branding Kulkarni as an outsider was harsh.

"Many times there are turning points in a match, and in this game, taking the wrong decision to bat first after winning the toss was the biggest turning point. One could argue that this could have been conveyed to the association in the confidential report given at the end of the tournament," Gavaskar wrote

"But if the coach is asked by the media and he has given his frank assessment, then that should be taken on board rather than trying to stamp on him as being an outsider. To suggest that he thought like a Mumbaikar and spoke like a Mumbaikar is completely missing the point that Mumbai have won the Ranji Trophy almost more times than the rest of the states put together.," Gavaskar added

Prominent players from Tamil Nadu like Dinesh Karthik, Hemang Badani, and Kris Srikkanth were critical of Kulkarni's comments, with the latter arguably being the harshest critic. Kulkarni eventually resigned, culminating his stint as Tamil Nadu coach after just one year.

"A bit of thinking like Mumbaikars may help them win it more often" - Sunil Gavaskar on how Tamil Nadu can claim more silverware

Tamil Nadu have been one of India's top domestic sides in domestic white-ball cricket, but their red-ball form has been inconsistent. Despite having talent, and the right blend of youth and experience, the state side have struggled in recent times.

"Tamil Nadu, despite producing some of the most brilliant cricketers for India, have won the Ranji Trophy only twice, and maybe, just maybe, a bit of thinking like Mumbaikars may help them win it more often. Don’t forget that this season Tamil Nadu qualified for the knockouts after six years, and they almost put it across Mumbai in that semifinal," Gavaskar wrote

Gavaskar further stated that Mumbai cricketers have shown intelligence and common sense on the cricketing field.

Tamil Nadu have not won the Ranji Trophy title since the 1987-88 season. Mumbai, on the other hand, went on to lift the 2024 title after overcoming Tamil Nadu and Vidharbha in the semi-final and final respectively.

