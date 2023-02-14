"That is why most of them tweet about it" - Salman Butt on why cricketers praise PSL 

Former cricketer Salman Butt recently stated that many cricketers appreciate the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just because they want to continue playing in the competition and in other franchise-based leagues.

He suggested that the tournament officials ask players and commentators to say good things on social media as a part of their marketing strategies. Butt opined that irrespective of what these guys say, the fact is that such competitions do not offer the same quality as international cricket.

Speaking during a live session on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said:

"These are the guys who want to remain attached to the PSL and other overseas leagues. That is why we see many of them tweeting about it. Many commentators are asked to say good things about a tournament on social media. That is understandable, as it is a marketing gimmick. You get the answer if you ask a player which is easier, league cricket or international cricket."

Meanwhile, the eighth edition of the PSL kicked off with the Lahore Qalandars taking on the Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 13. The opening encounter proved to be a nail-biting one, with the Qalandars securing a thrilling one-run win.

"Their cricket will be over in the next three to four years" - Salman Butt on players returning from international cricket to play T20 leagues

Salman Butt further went on to say that players leaving international cricket just to play franchise-based T20 leagues is unlikely to benefit them in the long run.

The former Pakistan captain suggested that there is no comparison between leagues and international cricket, as the latter is far ahead in terms of competitiveness. He added:

"Many cricketers have left international cricket just to play leagues. However, their cricket will be over in the next three to four years. This will happen to everyone, it doesn't matter how big a player is.

"There are one or two overseas pros in a county team, and here there are four. We can say that the standard of leagues is higher than county cricket but is still quite lower than international cricket, where all eleven are international players."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Trent Boult has informed New Zealand Cricket that he wants to play T20 Leagues and wants to spend time with family. NZC has released Boult from Central Contract after his request, Boult's international career will now be significantly reduced. Trent Boult has informed New Zealand Cricket that he wants to play T20 Leagues and wants to spend time with family. NZC has released Boult from Central Contract after his request, Boult's international career will now be significantly reduced.

Notably, the rise of T20 leagues have provided newer avenues for several players. Certain top cricket stars too have expressed their desire to play in such competitions over international cricket in the recent past.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes