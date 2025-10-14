Team India got back to winning ways at home after completing a 2-0 whitewash against the West Indies on Tuesday, October 14. After a convincing innings and 140-run victory in the series opener, the hosts were pushed hard in the second Test at Delhi.
The first half of the Delhi Test was smooth sailing for India as they amassed 518/5 in their first innings and bowled the visitors out for 248. However, a spirited West Indian side produced a splendid batting display the second time around, scoring 390 to set India a target of 121.
Yet, the home side hardly broke a sweat in hunting the total down, finishing the job with the loss of only three wickets in the first hour on Day 5.
Fans on X reacted to India's 2-0 Test series win with the following reactions:
More reactions poured in from the fans on India's series win, with one saying:
"India won the one sided Test Series against West Indies. To make the competition more healthy, BCCI should focus on playing at least one Pink Ball test against such small teams. At least a good bowling will challenge the Indian Batters."
"India have now won more Tests at home than they have lost against every opposition. West Indies completed the full set. Only England and Australia have this, " posted a fan.
"A proud moment for Shubman Gill, his first Test series as India’s captain ends with a 2-0 triumph over West Indies!' a fan said.
"The wickets were dead" - Shubman Gill
Team India skipper Shubman Gill said that the flat nature of the Delhi wicket forced them to enforce the follow-on and make the West Indies bat again. The hosts captured a 270-run first innings lead early on Day 2, enabling them to enforce the follow-on.
However, the West Indies' second innings resilience had many wondering if the decision could backfire on Team India.
Explaining the decision in the post-match presentation, Gill said (via ESPN Cricinfo):
"Captaincy a big honor, getting used to it, managing players, all of it. It's about taking the right options based on game situations and I try to make the one with the best probabilities. We were around 300 ahead, the wickets were dead. That's why the follow-on."
The series against the Caribbean side was Gill's first at home as Indian Test captain, after his first assignment at the helm finished with a 2-2 draw in England. The skipper enjoyed an excellent series with the bat, scoring 192 runs at an average of 96 in three innings.
