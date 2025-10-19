"The best Indian bowler in ODIs is not playing because of batting depth" - Twitter reacts to Kuldeep Yadav's omission in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI 

Team India in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav failed to make it to the playing XI for the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The visitors opted to go for three frontline pacers, and three all-rounders as the frontline wrist spinner failed to make the cut.

Kuldeep Yadav had a stellar couple of months on the back of a prolific and historic 2025 Asia Cup campaign and the Test series against the West Indies in the subcontinent. The left-arm bowler had also played a crucial role in Team India's last ODI assignment in the form of the 2025 Champions Trophy, seven months ago.

As far as Australian conditions are concerned, Kuldeep has never been an automatic pick, having only played three ODIs in the country over the course of his career so far. His last appearance Down Under came during the 2020-21 tour, where he finished with figures of 1-57 at the Manuka Oval.

Washington Sundar got the nod ahead in the playing XI on the back of his batting ability, as India have stacked the team combination with all-rounders for batting depth. Fans, however, were not in favor of the move as they felt an accomplished white-ball bowler like Kuldeep Yadav, should be an automatic pick. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Ravishankar Kumar @Ravishankar1803 No Kuldeep Yadav, the best bowler of Indian team in ODI cricket is not playing because of batting depth.

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi | गौरव नंदन त्रिपाठी @Cric_Beyond_Ent I don't get too worked about team XIs.. but dropping Kuldeep every time India steps outside to play an all-rounder who's not gonna add much with the bat at all has really gotten to me. Why can't any management respect the talent they have in him? The sheer disrespect!! #INDvsAUS

Kaustubh Mokal @KaustubhMokal3 Don't know why but GG is obsessed with having extra batting depth. Kuldeep could have easily played over Sundar. #AUSvIND

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep I really believe we need proper batting at no 8 and understand the rationale behind playing Sundar but we can't afford to do that at expense of Kuldeep in long term . He is game changer . Hopefully likes of Rana , Arsh improve their batting.

श्रीकास्तिक @spneerj Bro this management don't know the cricket kuldeep in any surface it overcast or not..spin the ball...I hate this type of team..I I don't like this type of bowling approach by ind now..it will cost us in big matches wait n watch

Shubham Sakhuja @ishubhamsakhuja Again a defensive approach by playing Sundar instead of Kuldeep.

Kuldeep Yadav has a stellar record against Australia in ODIs

The left-arm wrist spinner has featured against Australia in ODI cricket more than any other opposition in his career. In 23 matches against the heavyweights, he has bagged 31 wickets at an average of 39.74 and an economy rate of 5.98.

Kuldeep, however, has been wicket-less in his last two ODI outings against Australia, both of which were ICC event knockout contests. He returned figures of 0-55 and 0-44 in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final and the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final, respectively.

Team India have been put into bat first by Australia stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh. The hosts have only gone with one frontline spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann, but have multiple part-time options in the form of Travis Head, Matthew Short, and Cooper Connolly.

