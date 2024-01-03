"The chokers at their best!!"- Top 10 funny memes as India dramatically collapses from 153/4 to 153/10 in 2nd Test vs South Africa 

Team India's batting line-up collapsed dramatically, skittling out for 153 in their first innings of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. It is a must-win game for the visiting team to avoid a whitewash, as South Africa already won the first Test in Centurion last week.

The Proteas team batted first in the Test after winning the toss. Mohammed Siraj bowled an exceptional nine-over spell and picked up a six-wicket haul to dismantle the hosts' batting line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) also joined in on the fun. The trio combined to bundle South Africa for a paltry 55 in just 24.2 overs in the morning session. Only two Proteas batters, David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) managed to score in double digits.

In reply, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played positively to score runs at a brisk pace. Just as the duo was looking well set at the crease, Nandre Burger dismissed Rohit (39) with an awkwardly bouncing delivery, giving a crucial breakthrough for South Africa.

Virat Kohli (46) and Shubman Gill (36) then took the visiting side ahead with a steady stand. Gill fell in the 21st over by playing a loose shot away from the body, which opened the floodgates.

KL Rahul (8) played watchfully for a while in the company of Kohli before departing while attempting an uppercut. Things went downhill for India from there (153/4) as they lost all their remaining wickets without adding any more runs after Rahul's departure.

Fans were highly disappointed after witnessing a poor batting effort from the Indian team in the first innings of the Cape Town Test. They voiced their frustration by trolling them by sharing memes on social media platforms.

South Africa ended day 1 with 62/3 in 2nd innings of the second Test vs India

Aiden Markram (36*) batted responsibly by blending caution with aggression to take South Africa to 62/3 at stumps on day 1 in their second innings. South Africa captain Dean Elgar scored 12 (28) in his final Test innings before Mukesh Kumar dismissed him to give India their first breakthrough.

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs also followed their skipper to the pavilion soon after scoring one run each. David Bedingham (7*) remained unbeaten along with Markram in the end.

The Proteas trail by 36 runs at the end of the play on Day 1.

