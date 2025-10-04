"The contest never began" - Fans react to Team India's thumping innings victory in 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

Team India continued their impressive start to the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a dominant innings win over the West Indies in the first of two Tests in Ahmedabad. Along expected lines, the hosts decimated the Caribbean side with bat and ball, resulting in the Test match finishing in under three days.

Bowling first, India bundled out the West Indies for a sub-par 162 on the opening day. They followed that up with a ruthless batting display, piling on 448/5 at the end of Day 2.

India then declared their innings overnight, sending the West Indians out to bat at the start of the third day. The visitors offered no resistance despite trailing by a massive margin, suffering an innings and 140-run defeat.

Fans on X reacted to India's crushing win over the West Indies with the following reactions:

Rahul Chauhan @Parallelco22430 Total dominance from Indian team against west Indies so far in all the aspects... Bowlers and batters have done their jobs brilliantly.. Done wonderful✨😍 #INDvsWI

MD Raju 🇮🇳 @MDRaju_Live Back-to-back wins in England, starting strong at home in India. -The Gill era is officially ON, chasing the WTC 2027 dream! 🔥🇮🇳 #INDvsWI #indvswitest

Unfiltered Feed @UnfilteredBoiX This modern Team India full of youngsters has every base covered. Making Gill the captain is a smart move, he’s young, confident, and has many great years ahead to lead Indian cricket. 🔥🏏 #wivsind #INDvWI #INDvsWI

Fans continued reacting to India's thumping win, with one saying:

"This tells me that if I m able to book tickets fr the next match, then how long I need to go fr watching the match in stadium."

"What a start for Captain Gill at home. Dream for WTC 2027," posted a fan.

"The match ended in two and half days. The contest never began," a fan said.

"As long as we keep winning the matches, it doesn't matter" - Shubman Gill

Team India captain Shubman Gill was not bothered about losing the toss in each of his six Tests as skipper as long as the result goes their way. Gill's captaincy stint is off to the perfect start, with India pulling off an admirable 2-2 draw in England before the ongoing West Indies series.

The innings win over the West Indies was Gill's first Test assignment at home as captain.

"Six [tosses] losses in a row, but as long as we keep winning the matches, it doesn't matter. Honestly, I think this was the perfect game for us. Three centuries, and we fielded really well so no complaints," said Gill at the post-match presentation (via ESPN Cricinfo).

He added:

"When you got quality spinners like that it's difficult to rotate, but it's better to have too many options than too few but that's the challenge and fun of playing in India. Good thing is there's always someone ready to make a difference. Over a period of two years, how we bonded as a team and how we got out of tough situations was really pleasing for me to see."

The second India-West Indies Test will be played in Delhi, starting October 10.

