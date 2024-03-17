"The contribution from the Indian players is something you can see that has really improved" - Marizanne Kapp on takeaways from WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has played a huge role in the team's direct progress into the Women's Premier League (WPL) final for the second successive season. The South African international has claimed 11 wickets in six matches and has also chipped in with 71 runs at a strike rate of 165.11.

The expectations from the WPL are huge, particularly from the talent perspective to unearth and groom as many as possible, much like IPL has been doing since its inception. In the first two editions of the WPL, although the star players have done the bulk of the work, the emerging ones have also made their presence.

"There have been quite a few domestic players that have had a big impact on games, with bat or ball. The contribution from the Indian players is something you can see that has really improved. It will just get better and better as the competition goes along," Marizanne Kapp said in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

The all-rounder also spoke about how the Indian seam bowling is reshaping following Jhulan Goswami's departure. With Renuka Singh Thakur spearheading the pace unit, with the likes of Arundhati Reddy and Titas Sadhu being other options, Kapp believes the Women in Blue have solid depth in the department.

"There's no shortage of pacers. If you look at the teams that have been really consistent, they have had more seam bowlers. I'm a big believer that you need a strike bowler in T20 cricket. You need bowlers who can bowl in the middle overs, death overs and Powerplay. Even Shikha Pandey is still bowling brilliantly. The youngsters have particularly impressed in their specific roles," Kapp said.

Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey are the leading wicket-takers in the WPL 2024 when it comes to Indian pacers. The pair have picked up eight wickets each in the tournament so far, highlighting DC's unmatched prowess with the ball.

"I'm always open if anyone wants a discussion" - Marizanne Kapp

The IPL had witnessed youngsters learning from seasoned international veterans and the same trend naturally has been cultivated in the WPL as well.

Advice from accomplished cricketers can often act as a catalyst for emerging players and fast-track their progress in a high-performance environment with top-class facilities and coaching.

"I'm always open if anyone wants a discussion. Every now and then they will just ask me after the game whether they should have had a particular field or bowled a certain ball. I will give my opinion, but it doesn't mean I am always right. This league definitely helps the younger bowlers because they have seniors and internationals around whom that they can ask for help," Kapp said.

DC will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

