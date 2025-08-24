"The conversation took place then itself" - Former S&C coach's stunning claim on Mohammed Siraj post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach Soham Desai made a huge revelation on pacer Mohammed Siraj post the recently concluded England Test series. Siraj played a massive role as India leveled the five-match series 2-2.

In a recent appearance on 'Ash Ki Baat', Soham revealed that the preparation for the England series began from the time when Mohammed Siraj was not included in the 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

"Siraj played five Tests. He didn't land in London and plan that he would play five Tests. When he was not picked for the Champions Trophy, the conversation took place then itself. Today it may feel like a setback but when you win in England, then you will remember you started training from then so you could play five," he said. (19:30)

Mohammed Siraj played all five Tests and put up a stunning performance. He shouldered the responsibility in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who played only three out of the five games to manage his workload. Siraj bagged 23 scalps and was the highest wicket-taker in the series with two fifers.

Soham also spoke about the need for players to have their personal trainers as well and to try and figure out what works best for them. He gave an example and compared someone like Rinku Singh, who would not question anything but just do what he was told to do, to Ravichandran Ashwin, who found his own template.

"With guys like Rinku, they have to be told that it is not good to agree to everything. They will have to figure out a person for their physical fitness, which is an integral part of their game. They can train with anyone but that one guy must always be in the loop. As Ashwin told that he was looking for that template, and when he found it, he used to come and tell me and I would tell him things and then he would reach out to his coach and would tally the observations and feedback. Then it would be like everyone is on the same page and clear. Everyone has to do this and understand this," he said. (13:49)

Soham Desai was India's Strength and Conditioning coach from 2021 to 2025 and was a part of the team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup as well. He stepped away from the role post the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mohammed Siraj left out of 2025 Asia Cup squad

Post the England tour, the next big assignment for the Indian team will be the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue announced a 15-member squad recently. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side with Shubman Gill appointed as his deputy.

Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the squad. However, Mohammed Siraj was left out. He was not named in the five-member standby list either. The pacer last played a T20I in 2024 during the Sri Lanka tour. He was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad but did not get a single game.

Mohammed Siraj has featured in 16 T20Is so far and has picked up 14 wickets. In the IPL, he has played 108 matches and has 109 wickets to his name. The pacer is on a break at the moment, as he has not been picked for the upcoming Duleep Trophy as well.

