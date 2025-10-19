"The crisis man" - Fans laud KL Rahul's impactful knock in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

KL Rahul was India's top performer with the bat in the side's rain-marred ODI series opener against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The Men in Blue were off to a shaky start after being put to bat first.

India were reeling at 45/4 when Rahul walked out to bat in the 14th over. There was a rain interruption shortly after, and the game was reduced to 32 overs per side.

The match was later reduced to 26 per side following another rain-enforced break in the 17th over. Rahul steadied the ship for India by forming a crucial 39-run stand (40 balls) for the fifth wicket with Axar Patel.

He was India's top scorer, finishing with 38 runs off 31 balls. He struck two sixes and as many fours during his stay at the crease. The keeper-batter's knock was key in India registering a fighting 136-run total after the top order collapsed.

Rahul earned praise from fans on social media for his impactful knock. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer KL Rahul, the world is watching you. The world is applauding. What a batter.

Tanuj @ImTanujSingh WELL PLAYED, KL RAHUL. 👏 - When he came to bat India was 45/4 and then he smashed brilliant 38 runs from 31 balls in a tough situation against a Top quality side Australia in first ODI match at Perth.

Sarvesh Yadav @Savy23_09 @CricCrazyJohns Outstanding performance in a critical moment.

Bhawana @cricbhawana KL Rahul's consistency from Tests to IPL to ODIs has been tremendous. 👌

Kunal Yadav @Kunal_KLR KL Rahul - The crisis man of Team India. ❤️

BEAST @BEASTKLR Aggressive KL Rahul is the Most Aesthetic six hitter ever to grace this game🥶 Beast of a Cricketer💎💥 #KLRahul #INDvsAUS

India registered 136/9 in 26 overs. Apart from KL Rahul, Axar Patel scored 31 runs from 28 balls, while Nitish Reddy chipped in with an unbeaten 19-run cameo off 11 deliveries. Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Owen took two wickets apiece.

KL Rahul became Mitchell Owen's maiden ODI wicket as he departed in the 25th over

KL Rahul's knock ended in the 25th over of the Indian innings. On the third ball of the over, he attempted to clear the long-on fence for a six off pacer Mitchell Owen's bowling.

However, he failed to middle it and was ultimately caught by Matt Renshaw at long-on. Notably, it was Owen's maiden wicket in ODIs.

During his innings, Rahul dazzled the viewers by hitting back-to-back sixes against Matthew Short in the 21st over. He stepped out of the crease and played a lovely lofted drive down the ground for a maximum.

He used his feet on the subsequent delivery as well, getting the same result. The ball sailed over the long-on fence for another six.

