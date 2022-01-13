"The doctors were stunned by how I was able to even walk" - Abid Ali on being diagnosed with heart condition 

Pakistan cricketer Abid Ali, who underwent angioplasty in December last year, has started his rehabilitation at Lahore's National High-Performance Centre (NHPC). The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical team is assessing the batter's progress.

In a video shared by the PCB on their social media handles, Ali revealed how he felt uneasy while batting in a Quaid-e-Azam fixture. The 34-year old stated that he had to leave the ground as the pain intensified. Abid Ali said:

"I started to feel uneasiness during my innings in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match. I got a bit worried, and then I felt pain. When the pain intensified, I did some running and spoke to my partner, Azhar Ali, whether I should speak to the umpires. Then I spoke to the umpires and they allowed me to leave the ground."

Ali was later admitted to a hospital, where his ECG report suggested that a valve of his heart was blocked.

"While walking off the ground, I felt more uneasiness as I reached the rope and started to vomit and feel dizzy. The team physio and doctor Asad ran towards me. They took off my pads and rushed me in an emergency to a hospital. I thought this is just normal gas or muscular pain. The doctors conducted ECG, which did not come out fine. Doctors told me that a valve of my heart was blocked and they will have to put two stents," Ali added.

Ali revealed that doctors were in shock as his heart was working at only 30 percent, whereas the heart of a normal person generally works at 55 percent.

"The doctors were stunned by how I was able to even walk as my heart was operating at 30 percent. The heart of a normal person or athlete operates at 55 percent," Ali said.

Abid Ali @AbidAli_Real Alhumdulilah, by the grace of Allah Almighty, I have completed my two-week post operational rehab in Karachi. The medical staff was amazing there.

I am flying back to Lahore tomorrow to meet my family.

Special thanks to PCB and all my fans.

Keep praying.

Jazak allah. Alhumdulilah, by the grace of Allah Almighty, I have completed my two-week post operational rehab in Karachi. The medical staff was amazing there.I am flying back to Lahore tomorrow to meet my family.Special thanks to PCB and all my fans.Keep praying.Jazak allah. https://t.co/PkjZTi6EdK

Abid Ali, who has played 16 Tests and 6 ODIs for Pakistan, is keen on making a comeback after completing his rehabilitation. His last international appearance came in December 2021 against Bangladesh.

"I am trying to return to cricket as soon as I can" - Abid Ali

The talented batter added that he is aiming to resume his training as soon as he can. Ali mentioned that cricket is an integral part of his life and he has no plans of leaving the sport. He said:

"When I reached home after two weeks, everyone was very happy. Doctors had prepared a rehab plan for me. God willing, I will try to hold my bat as early as I can and start training. Cricket is my life. It is a priceless aspect of my life that I don't want to leave. I am trying to return to cricket as soon as I can."

Watch the full video here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Abid Ali impressed with the bat during the Bangladesh tour. The right-hander dazzled viewers with his knocks of 133 and 91 in the opening Test match of the two-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Edited by Prem Deshpande