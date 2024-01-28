"The dressing room atmosphere of the Delhi team was not good for my career" - Nitish Rana 

Indian batter Nitish Rana ended his 10-year stint with Delhi last year and is currently captaining Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024.

Speaking about why he decided to part ways with Delhi, the southpaw stated that he was not happy with the dressing room atmosphere. Rana claimed that he is now getting the respect he deserves after joining Uttar Pradesh.

"It was in my mind that the dressing room atmosphere of the Delhi team was not good for my career. I felt that a change was necessary for my career. I have always looked at UP as an Elite team, and I know people here. Luckily, I have got a team where I am getting respect," Rana was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Nitish Rana dazzled with his batting exploits in Uttar Pradesh's ongoing Ranji Trophy encounter against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The left-handed batter scored 106 runs off 120 balls in the first innings.

"It was my mistake that I wasn't focusing on red-ball cricket" - Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana admitted that red-ball cricket had not been his priority in the recent past, as he was more inclined to concentrate on the shorter formats of the game.

Speaking about how he has put in a lot of hard work ahead of the domestic season as he looks to prove his mettle in red-ball cricket, the batter said:

"I like to perform well when the team is in trouble. During the Covid years, when the IPL was held in two phases, I had shifted my focus away from red-ball cricket a little bit. So, that set me back somewhat. This year I have worked very hard with the red ball because I wanted to prove, not to anyone else, but to myself that I can be a good red-ball player."

He stated that he wants to prove a point by doing well in the Ranji Trophy season for Uttar Pradesh, adding:

"It was my mistake that I wasn't focusing on red-ball cricket. A lot of people had started talking that I wasn't a red-ball player, and I would not have had to listen to that talk. Since I switched from Delhi (this year), my target has been to make my name in red-ball cricket again."

Nitish Rana earned widespread praise for his knock against Mumbai. He played with an attacking approach, crossing the 100-run mark in just 105 deliveries.

