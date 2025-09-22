"The earlier captains weren't using him" - Virender Sehwag lauds Shivam Dube's spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Virender Sehwag has lauded Shivam Dube for delivering a game-changing spell in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. He noted that the seam-bowling all-rounder has been among the wickets lately because Suryakumar Yadav is using him more with the ball than the earlier captains.

Ad

Dube registered figures of 2/33 in four overs as India restricted Pakistan to 171/5 in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The defending champions then achieved the target with six wickets and seven deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag was asked about Dube being among the wickets and being used more consistently with the ball.

"The earlier captains weren't using him. Suryakumar Yadav is using him as a bowler. This wicket also suits him. It doesn't have the pace, so if he bowls cutters and slow, the batters find it slightly difficult to hit because they are used to using the pace. When the ball doesn't come fast, you have to put in the power, and the Pakistan batters probably made mistakes there," he responded.

Ad

Trending

The former India opener noted that Dube brought the Men in Blue back into the game along with Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

"He had picked up two wickets while conceding 15-odd runs in three overs. Along with him, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav bowled an over apiece from the other end. They also bowled well. Only around 30 runs were scored in six overs, and two batters got out. So India made a comeback from there," Sehwag observed.

Ad

Shivam Dube first dismissed Saim Ayub (21 off 17) to break his 72-run second-wicket partnership with Sahibzada Farhan before getting rid of the latter for a 45-ball 58. While Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a spell of 0/25 in four overs, Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 1/31 in his four overs.

"Pakistan were 91/1 at the 10-over mark" - Aakash Chopra on the importance of Shivam Dube's spell in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Shivam Dube was introduced into the attack in the 11th over of Pakistan's innings. [P/C: BCCI/X]

Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Shivam Dube for restricting Pakistan in the second half of their innings.

Ad

"Shivam Dube needs to be praised because Pakistan were 91/1 at the 10-over mark and they reached 171, in which an extra fielder was within the circle in the 20th over, and a lot of runs were scored. Dube conceded 16 runs in three overs. He has limitations. He doesn't have too much pace," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra' (5:30).

Ad

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Mumbai all-rounder delivered the goods despite his limitations.

"The ball won't swing much as he bowls in the middle overs. He doesn't have any variations like the knuckle ball, but he has been relevant. He runs in hard, bends his back, and bowls hard length. Shivam Dube was the key reason, and, of course, Varun Chakaravarthy's economy, why you conceded only 80 runs in the last 10 overs, and that just set you up quite nicely," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that Shivam Dube can't be blamed for conceding 17 runs in his final over. He highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav shouldn't have given him the 18th over of Pakistan's innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news