"The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals"- Shubman Gill reflects on 2023

Team India youngster Shubman Gill recently reflected on his life in 2023 through a post on Instagram. The youngster revealed he wrote down a few things last year that he wanted to achieve this calendar year.

As the year neared its culmination, Gill opened up that it was an enjoyable one overall with a lot of experiences and learnings. He started 2023 on a high note with stellar performances in the home series against New Zealand, where he also hit his first double-century in ODIs.

Shubman Gill continued international cricket form in IPL and took a leap forward with a career-defining season with Gujarat Titans (GT). He amassed a massive 890 runs in IPL 2023 and won the orange cap, helping GT end as runner-up.

Everyone then expected Shubman Gill to play a crucial role in India's campaign in the 2023 World Cup at home after such performances. However, he was affected by dengue just before the tournament began, due to which he initially missed a couple of matches.

He made a comeback during the league match against Pakistan and went on to play till the final. Gill failed to match the lofty expectations as he couldn't score runs in heaps like he did before the tournament. India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final against Australia after dominating the World Cup till that night.

Reflecting on his life in 2023, Shubman Gill wrote:

"Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe. With 2023 coming to an end, the year has been full of experiences, some great fun and other great learnings. The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had."

Looking forward to 2024, he continued:

"The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we’ll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do ❤️

Shubman Gill will be back in action in the New Year with second Test against South Africa on January 3

Shubman Gill is currently in South Africa with the Team India contingent participating in the two-match Test series. The visitors are currently 0-1 down in the series after losing the Boxing Day Test last week.

Gill also did not have a good outing personally, as he scored 2 (12) and 26 (37) batting at the No. 3 position.

A few questions are being raised on his spot in the XI, as it has been a while since he played a decent knock in Test format. Shubman Gill will be eager to perform well in the second Test against South Africa and silence his critics. The match will commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

