"The finisher of India"- Twitterati hails Richa Ghosh after her impactful match-winning knock against West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Courtesy of Richa Ghosh's impactful knock in the chase, the Indian team registered their second consecutive win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, February 15. They beat the West Indies side comfortably by six wickets in the ninth match of the tournament at Newlands in Cape Town.
West Indies Women's team captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat first earlier in the evening. However, she could not give her side a good start as Pooja Vastrakar dismissed her for just two runs in the second over.
Stafanie Taylor (42) and Shemaine Campbelle (30) anchored the innings and helped their side reach 118/6 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for India. She also reached the landmark of 100 wickets in the Women's T20I matches, the first Indian to do so.
In reply, Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (28) put on 32 runs in 3.2 overs. Karishma Ramharack broke the threatening stand by dismissing Mandhana in the fourth over. India lost a couple of wickets and found themselves in a tricky situation with 43/3 on the scoreboard after 7.1 overs.
Richa Ghosh (44 off 32 balls) joined hands with Harmanpreet Kaur (33) and ensured Women in Blue cruised towards the target. The Indian captain played the anchor role, while Ghosh batted positively at a decent strike rate during the 72-run match-defining partnership. Richa Ghosh finished the match in style with a boundary in the 19th over.
Indian cricket fans were elated after witnessing India's victory on Wednesday. They were impressed by the brilliant batting performance of Richa Ghosh and other players. They took to Twitter to express their reactions after the match.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"Richa Ghosh is a great talent and she is doing well for us"- Harmanpreet Kaur after the win against West Indies
Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur reserved special praise for Richa Ghosh, who finished the match with aplomb. Reflecting on the team's performance in the match, Kaur said:
"We were able to execute whatever we planned. Apart from a few errors here and there, we did really well. We discussed about Deepti's bowler in our team meetings."
"She was not happy with her performance last game, but she worked well with the bowling coach and has done well today. Richa is a great talent and she is doing well for us. We are ready for our next opponents."
India will next face England on February 18, Saturday, in their third Group B match at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.
Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.