"The finisher of India"- Twitterati hails Richa Ghosh after her impactful match-winning knock against West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Courtesy of Richa Ghosh's impactful knock in the chase, the Indian team registered their second consecutive win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, February 15. They beat the West Indies side comfortably by six wickets in the ninth match of the tournament at Newlands in Cape Town.

West Indies Women's team captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat first earlier in the evening. However, she could not give her side a good start as Pooja Vastrakar dismissed her for just two runs in the second over.

Stafanie Taylor (42) and Shemaine Campbelle (30) anchored the innings and helped their side reach 118/6 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for India. She also reached the landmark of 100 wickets in the Women's T20I matches, the first Indian to do so.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (28) put on 32 runs in 3.2 overs. Karishma Ramharack broke the threatening stand by dismissing Mandhana in the fourth over. India lost a couple of wickets and found themselves in a tricky situation with 43/3 on the scoreboard after 7.1 overs.

Richa Ghosh (44 off 32 balls) joined hands with Harmanpreet Kaur (33) and ensured Women in Blue cruised towards the target. The Indian captain played the anchor role, while Ghosh batted positively at a decent strike rate during the 72-run match-defining partnership. Richa Ghosh finished the match in style with a boundary in the 19th over.

Indian cricket fans were elated after witnessing India's victory on Wednesday. They were impressed by the brilliant batting performance of Richa Ghosh and other players. They took to Twitter to express their reactions after the match.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Richa Ghosh, the finisher of India.



31*(20) vs Pakistan & 44*(32) vs West Indies during a tricky time in the chase, she is mastering the tough art in T20 format. Richa Ghosh, the finisher of India.31*(20) vs Pakistan & 44*(32) vs West Indies during a tricky time in the chase, she is mastering the tough art in T20 format. https://t.co/uAIaj4TRnd

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 #INDvWI Back to back victories for the #WomenInBlue . Set up beautifully by the bowlers with Deepti Sharma bowling a brilliant spell and Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh maintaining their composure in the run chase and leading India to a comfortable win. Well done @BCCIWomen Back to back victories for the #WomenInBlue . Set up beautifully by the bowlers with Deepti Sharma bowling a brilliant spell and Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh maintaining their composure in the run chase and leading India to a comfortable win. Well done @BCCIWomen #INDvWI https://t.co/IRSvzv0i7b

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



What a special match-winning knock!



#CricketTwitter #INDvWI 44* in just 32 Balls for Richa Ghosh in a run-chaseWhat a special match-winning knock! 44* in just 32 Balls for Richa Ghosh in a run-chase ❤️What a special match-winning knock!#CricketTwitter #INDvWI https://t.co/yMvAW9794Z

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Richa Ghosh how calm and cool she is in under pressure situation, she came when India 43/3 and scored 44*(32) & finish match with a FOUR in WC and looked her reaction, pure and just simple. Don't forget she is just 19-years old.



She is Star! Richa Ghosh how calm and cool she is in under pressure situation, she came when India 43/3 and scored 44*(32) & finish match with a FOUR in WC and looked her reaction, pure and just simple. Don't forget she is just 19-years old. She is Star! https://t.co/TSZQjmyS2o

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Richa Ghosh in this Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far:



31*(20) vs Pakistan.

44*(32) vs West Indies.



The Finisher of India, incredible player! Richa Ghosh in this Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far:31*(20) vs Pakistan.44*(32) vs West Indies.The Finisher of India, incredible player! https://t.co/ANBn9jqlxZ

Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh @memegineers_

#INDvWI Richa Ghosh shaking hands with better finisher than her in women's cricket Richa Ghosh shaking hands with better finisher than her in women's cricket #INDvWI https://t.co/QdiiXF0PQi

Tom Gravestone @Whygravestone @ICC Another day, another win. Richa Ghosh is the next big thing of Ind W cricket team @ICC Another day, another win. Richa Ghosh is the next big thing of Ind W cricket team https://t.co/jdgdnQnIyI

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  @OverMidWicket Richa Ghosh since Dec 2022 in T20is -



36 (20) vs AUS W

26* (13) & 6 (2) vs AUS W

1 (2) vs AUS W

40* (19) vs AUS W

10 (9) vs AUS W

5 (9) vs AUS W

91* (56) vs BAN W

31* (20) vs PAK W

44* (32) vs WI W Richa Ghosh since Dec 2022 in T20is - 36 (20) vs AUS W26* (13) & 6 (2) vs AUS W1 (2) vs AUS W40* (19) vs AUS W10 (9) vs AUS W5 (9) vs AUS W91* (56) vs BAN W31* (20) vs PAK W44* (32) vs WI W https://t.co/m3ik5UvkyP

Prajakta @18prajakta

- Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Richa Ghosh.



#INDvWI #T20WorldCup “From what I know, Richa and the batting coach are constantly talking about picking up the right ball. It’s good to see that she understands what is her zone. That maturity is something that we are liking.”- Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Richa Ghosh. “From what I know, Richa and the batting coach are constantly talking about picking up the right ball. It’s good to see that she understands what is her zone. That maturity is something that we are liking.”- Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Richa Ghosh.#INDvWI #T20WorldCup

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Another reminder that they didn't pick Richa Ghosh in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Another reminder that they didn't pick Richa Ghosh in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

स्वpnil Bhoसले...👑 @swapnilb2815800 #INDvWI Back to back victories for the #WomenInBlue . Set up beautifully by the bowlers with Deepti Sharma bowling a brilliant spell and Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh maintaining their composure in the run chase and leading India to a comfortable win. Well done @BCCIWomen Back to back victories for the #WomenInBlue . Set up beautifully by the bowlers with Deepti Sharma bowling a brilliant spell and Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh maintaining their composure in the run chase and leading India to a comfortable win. Well done @BCCIWomen #INDvWI https://t.co/KoCxBBoF58

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen Richa Ghosh sabke Uda de Hosh player hai…harman is playing like a captain…more responsible… team india is looking well balanced in batting and bowling too @13richaghosh Richa Ghosh sabke Uda de Hosh player hai…harman is playing like a captain…more responsible… team india is looking well balanced in batting and bowling too @13richaghosh @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen

Asheesh @Asheesh00007

#INDvsWI

#T20WorldCup India have emerged triumphant in their match against West Indies in World Cup, winning by 6 wickets. Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma was the star of the show in the run chase. And Deepti Sharma is the star with bowling. India have emerged triumphant in their match against West Indies in World Cup, winning by 6 wickets. Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma was the star of the show in the run chase. And Deepti Sharma is the star with bowling.#INDvsWI#T20WorldCup https://t.co/c5pCddkduR

Bharbhuti ji @crickdevil

Best finishers for India

Richa Ghosh 🤝 MS Dhoni

#INDvWI #T20WomensWorldCup Finishing the match in match with a boundary for India in world cup. We have seen this before.Best finishers for IndiaRicha Ghosh 🤝 MS Dhoni Finishing the match in match with a boundary for India in world cup. We have seen this before.Best finishers for IndiaRicha Ghosh 🤝 MS Dhoni#INDvWI #T20WomensWorldCup https://t.co/wMlSHb1ZZ4

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #T20WorldCup #INDvWI



Richa Ghosh unbeaten in another run-chase. Continues to grow, continues to impress.



scroll.in/field/1043963/… Richa Ghosh unbeaten in another run-chase. Continues to grow, continues to impress. #T20WorldCup #INDvWIRicha Ghosh unbeaten in another run-chase. Continues to grow, continues to impress. scroll.in/field/1043963/… https://t.co/Pyq8XySaco

Sunil Menon @naatil_evideya



#RichaGhosh I am taking a life time fan membership of Richa Ghosh. Another small town WK story in the making . I am taking a life time fan membership of Richa Ghosh. Another small town WK story in the making . #RichaGhosh

Sai @akakrcb6 How did teams let us have Richa Ghosh for 1.9 cr man MO bat, Keeper, and just 19 years 🥵🥵 How did teams let us have Richa Ghosh for 1.9 cr man MO bat, Keeper, and just 19 years 🥵🥵

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Terrific knock from Richa Ghosh. She came when India was 43/3 and chasing 119 runs and she played a sensational innings, scored unbeatan 44*(32) against West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup - What a player, absolute box office! Terrific knock from Richa Ghosh. She came when India was 43/3 and chasing 119 runs and she played a sensational innings, scored unbeatan 44*(32) against West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup - What a player, absolute box office! https://t.co/XF3F7zOoL4

Kriti Singh 💫 @kritiitweets



What a dominating performance by Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh & Harmanpreet Kaur.



#INDvWI Second match won in a row by our Indian girls in T20 World Cup.What a dominating performance by Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh & Harmanpreet Kaur. Second match won in a row by our Indian girls in T20 World Cup.🔥What a dominating performance by Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh & Harmanpreet Kaur.✨#INDvWI https://t.co/LqW7mztZMy

"Richa Ghosh is a great talent and she is doing well for us"- Harmanpreet Kaur after the win against West Indies

Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur reserved special praise for Richa Ghosh, who finished the match with aplomb. Reflecting on the team's performance in the match, Kaur said:

"We were able to execute whatever we planned. Apart from a few errors here and there, we did really well. We discussed about Deepti's bowler in our team meetings."

"She was not happy with her performance last game, but she worked well with the bowling coach and has done well today. Richa is a great talent and she is doing well for us. We are ready for our next opponents."

India will next face England on February 18, Saturday, in their third Group B match at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

