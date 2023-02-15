Create

"The finisher of India"- Twitterati hails Richa Ghosh after her impactful match-winning knock against West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Feb 15, 2023 23:05 IST
Fans react after India's win on Wednesday

Courtesy of Richa Ghosh's impactful knock in the chase, the Indian team registered their second consecutive win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, February 15. They beat the West Indies side comfortably by six wickets in the ninth match of the tournament at Newlands in Cape Town.

West Indies Women's team captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat first earlier in the evening. However, she could not give her side a good start as Pooja Vastrakar dismissed her for just two runs in the second over.

Stafanie Taylor (42) and Shemaine Campbelle (30) anchored the innings and helped their side reach 118/6 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for India. She also reached the landmark of 100 wickets in the Women's T20I matches, the first Indian to do so.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (28) put on 32 runs in 3.2 overs. Karishma Ramharack broke the threatening stand by dismissing Mandhana in the fourth over. India lost a couple of wickets and found themselves in a tricky situation with 43/3 on the scoreboard after 7.1 overs.

Richa Ghosh (44 off 32 balls) joined hands with Harmanpreet Kaur (33) and ensured Women in Blue cruised towards the target. The Indian captain played the anchor role, while Ghosh batted positively at a decent strike rate during the 72-run match-defining partnership. Richa Ghosh finished the match in style with a boundary in the 19th over.

Indian cricket fans were elated after witnessing India's victory on Wednesday. They were impressed by the brilliant batting performance of Richa Ghosh and other players. They took to Twitter to express their reactions after the match.

Here are some of the best reactions:

And Richa does it again. No 5 is right for her, she isn't just a slogger. twitter.com/bhogleharsha/s…
Richa Ghosh, the finisher of India.31*(20) vs Pakistan & 44*(32) vs West Indies during a tricky time in the chase, she is mastering the tough art in T20 format. https://t.co/uAIaj4TRnd
Back to back victories for the #WomenInBlue . Set up beautifully by the bowlers with Deepti Sharma bowling a brilliant spell and Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh maintaining their composure in the run chase and leading India to a comfortable win. Well done @BCCIWomen #INDvWI https://t.co/IRSvzv0i7b
44* in just 32 Balls for Richa Ghosh in a run-chase ❤️What a special match-winning knock!#CricketTwitter #INDvWI https://t.co/yMvAW9794Z
Richa Ghosh how calm and cool she is in under pressure situation, she came when India 43/3 and scored 44*(32) & finish match with a FOUR in WC and looked her reaction, pure and just simple. Don't forget she is just 19-years old. She is Star! https://t.co/TSZQjmyS2o
Richa Ghosh in this Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far:31*(20) vs Pakistan.44*(32) vs West Indies.The Finisher of India, incredible player! https://t.co/ANBn9jqlxZ
Unbeaten on 4️⃣4️⃣(32), Richa Ghosh finishes another game to make it✌️in✌️for 🇮🇳 in the #T20WorldCup 🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvWI https://t.co/Dd5kDUlkbx
Richa Ghosh shaking hands with better finisher than her in women's cricket #INDvWI https://t.co/QdiiXF0PQi
@ICC Another day, another win. Richa Ghosh is the next big thing of Ind W cricket team https://t.co/jdgdnQnIyI
Richa Ghosh since Dec 2022 in T20is - 36 (20) vs AUS W26* (13) & 6 (2) vs AUS W1 (2) vs AUS W40* (19) vs AUS W10 (9) vs AUS W5 (9) vs AUS W91* (56) vs BAN W31* (20) vs PAK W44* (32) vs WI W https://t.co/m3ik5UvkyP
“From what I know, Richa and the batting coach are constantly talking about picking up the right ball. It’s good to see that she understands what is her zone. That maturity is something that we are liking.”- Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Richa Ghosh.#INDvWI #T20WorldCup
Another reminder that they didn't pick Richa Ghosh in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Back to back victories for the #WomenInBlue . Set up beautifully by the bowlers with Deepti Sharma bowling a brilliant spell and Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh maintaining their composure in the run chase and leading India to a comfortable win. Well done @BCCIWomen #INDvWI https://t.co/KoCxBBoF58
I rest my case!#RichaGhosh #T20WomensWorldCup #IndvsWI twitter.com/mohanstatsman/…
Tremendous power hitting by #RichaGhosh🏏 as #TeamIndia register their second successive win vs Windies #T20WomensWorldCup
Richa Ghosh sabke Uda de Hosh player hai…harman is playing like a captain…more responsible… team india is looking well balanced in batting and bowling too @13richaghosh @ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen
India have emerged triumphant in their match against West Indies in World Cup, winning by 6 wickets. Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma was the star of the show in the run chase. And Deepti Sharma is the star with bowling.#INDvsWI#T20WorldCup https://t.co/c5pCddkduR
Finishing the match in match with a boundary for India in world cup. We have seen this before.Best finishers for IndiaRicha Ghosh 🤝 MS Dhoni#INDvWI #T20WomensWorldCup https://t.co/wMlSHb1ZZ4
#T20WorldCup #INDvWIRicha Ghosh unbeaten in another run-chase. Continues to grow, continues to impress. scroll.in/field/1043963/… https://t.co/Pyq8XySaco
I am taking a life time fan membership of Richa Ghosh. Another small town WK story in the making . #RichaGhosh
Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur finish off #INDvWI with some 🔥 knocks 💪2️⃣/2️⃣ in the #T20WorldCup, next up 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 on 18th 👊 https://t.co/ujNznxqApK
How did teams let us have Richa Ghosh for 1.9 cr man MO bat, Keeper, and just 19 years 🥵🥵
Terrific knock from Richa Ghosh. She came when India was 43/3 and chasing 119 runs and she played a sensational innings, scored unbeatan 44*(32) against West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup - What a player, absolute box office! https://t.co/XF3F7zOoL4
🔝🏏 OUR TOP GUN WITH THE BAT! How good was Richa Ghosh tonight?🙌 She never fails to impress everyone with her hitting!📷 Getty • #INDvWI #WIvIND #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI🇮🇳 https://t.co/I938r299jP
Two matches and two finishes with unbeaten knocks, Richa Ghosh you super star! ✨ #T20WorldCup2023 https://t.co/nV334Rz9M6
Second match won in a row by our Indian girls in T20 World Cup.🔥What a dominating performance by Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh & Harmanpreet Kaur.✨#INDvWI https://t.co/LqW7mztZMy

"Richa Ghosh is a great talent and she is doing well for us"- Harmanpreet Kaur after the win against West Indies

Speaking at the post-match presentation, winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur reserved special praise for Richa Ghosh, who finished the match with aplomb. Reflecting on the team's performance in the match, Kaur said:

"We were able to execute whatever we planned. Apart from a few errors here and there, we did really well. We discussed about Deepti's bowler in our team meetings."
"She was not happy with her performance last game, but she worked well with the bowling coach and has done well today. Richa is a great talent and she is doing well for us. We are ready for our next opponents."

India will next face England on February 18, Saturday, in their third Group B match at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Edited by Puranjay
