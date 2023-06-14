"The heartbeats will stop for some time" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential World Cup clash vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India's potential World Cup clash against Pakistan later this year will be a heart-stopping moment.

The draft schedule for the quadrennial global event was released recently. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face their arch-rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

While reflecting on India's first few games of the tournament in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that India's third match against Pakistan will be a showstopper:

"India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023, this will be a 50-over match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. The heartbeats will stop for some time. There will be 1.25 lakh people making noise and it is going to be an interesting encounter. This is proper blockbuster stuff."

The former Indian opener opined that rain could threaten the hosts' tough tournament opener against Australia:

"India's first match is on October 8 in Chennai against Australia. So India are starting with an absolute bang of a match. It rains in Chennai in October-November. So I am finding it slightly dicey as the Chennai matches might be rain affected. October is still a little early but it definitely rains in November."

India defeated Australia by 36 runs in their 2019 World Cup clash at The Oval. However, they have won only four of their 12 clashes against the Aussies across World Cups and will want to better that record at home later this year.

"You will find that despite everything, India win this match" - Aakash Chopra on their clash vs Afghanistan

India won a close game against Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the Afghanistan spinners could pose a threat to India in their second World Cup game. However, he expects Rohit Sharma and Co. to emerge victorious:

"You will play against Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi. Afghanistan are a team whose bowling will trouble you. They will not get hit that easily, although to be very honest, whether it is Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman or Mohammad Nabi, you will find that despite everything, India win this match."

Chopra added:

"It seems like Afghanistan can stop you but ultimately India actually finds a way. They registered a big win in the Asia Cup as well. Kohli's first T20I century also came there."

India registered a narrow 11-run win their 2019 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Southampton. On the flip side, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 122 helped the Men in Blue annihilate Mohammad Nabi and Co. by 101 runs in their Asia Cup clash last year in Dubai, albeit in the T20 format.

