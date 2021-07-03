The Hundred 2021: Complete list of replacements and team changes

The complete list for team changes for the 2021 edition of The Hundred is out and it is clear that the tournament has been majorly hit by the eleventh-hour withdrawals.

Some teams, like the men's Birmingham Phoenix, have lost all of their overseas players and have to make do with replacements from the T20 Blast. While most cricketers have withdrawn to give preference to national duty, others, including New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, have pulled out due to injuries.

Apart from Williamson, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada. Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran are the major absentees from The Hundred. However, some teams have done well to include the likes of Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis, among others, to maintain the level of quality.

In the women's game, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Molineux are some of the most notable absentees. However, this will allow the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Sterre Karlis to showcase their talents in the hundred-ball competition.

The Hundred women's competition will kick off on July 21 with a match between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals. The men's tournament will follow a day later with a clash between the same franchises.

Complete list of replacements and team changes in The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix

In: Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Erin Burns, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

Out: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adam Zampa, Kane Williamson, Ashleigh Gardner, Henry Brookes

London Spirit

In: Josh Inglis, Grace Scrivens, Brake Cullen

Out: Glenn Maxwell

Manchester Originals

In: Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Laura Jackson, Fred Klaassen

Out: Shadab Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Harry Gurney, Wayne Madsen

Northern Superchargers

In: Faf du Plessis, Jordon Thompson, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Karlis, Kalea Moore, Ben Raine

Out: Aaron Finch, Olly Stone, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy

Trent Rockets

In: Wahab Riaz, Heather Graham, Summy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sam Cook

Out: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani

Welsh Fire

In: Jimmy Neesham (first three games), Lungi Ngidi (next five games), Glenn Phillips (until Kieron Pollard arrives), Piepa Cleary, Sune Luus, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Leus du Plooy

Out: Jhye Richardson, Kieron Pollard, Georgia Wareham, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney

Southern Brave

In: Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jake Lintott

Out: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Amelia Kerr

Oval Invincibles

In: Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory, Jordon Cox

Out: Rachael Haynes

