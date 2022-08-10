The Hundred 2022 Updated Points Table: Updated after Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets clash - August 10, 2022

The seventh match of the Hundred 2022 saw the Northern Superchargers take on the Trent Rockets. The Headingley in Leeds hosted this exciting contest on Wednesday, August 9.

After being asked to bat first, the Northern Superchargers posted 152 on the board, losing eight wickets in their quota of 100 balls. David Wiese smashed a quickfire half-century coming down the order to help them post a respectable total after getting off to a poor start. Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for the Rockets.

The Rockets’ batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers. On the back of a solid opening stand between Alex Hales and Dawid Malan, the Rockets chased down the total with six balls to spare for a seven-wicket victory. Malan remained unbeaten on 88 off just 49 balls to guide his side across the line.

This was the Trent Rockets' second win of the competition whereas the Superchargers have suffered their first loss this season. The Superchargers won their first game against the Manchester Originals but failed to carry forward the winning momentum.

Trent Rockets move to 2nd spot with a win over the Northern Superchargers

Trent Rockets Men v Birmingham Phoenix Men - The Hundred (Image courtesy: Getty)

A solid all-round performance from the Rockets helped them move to the second spot in the points table. They have played two games so far and won both and have four points to their name. Their net run-rate is +0.531 and will look to keep performing going ahead in the competition.

The points table (Image courtesy: The Hundred)

The Northern Superchargers have slipped to the fifth spot in the points table. They sit below Oval Invincibles with a net run-rate of -0.052. They will look to bounce back in the competition and boost their net run-rate as it will play a crucial role in the business end of the competition. The Rockets have been performing brilliantly and sit below the table-toppers London Spirit who have a superior net run-rate of +1.375.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee