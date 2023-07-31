The Hundred 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The third edition of The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) 100-ball cricket tournament, will be held from August 1 to August 27. The event for both the men’s and women’s competition features eight teams and will be played across seven venues.

The 2023 edition of The Hundred will kick off with a clash between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in both the men’s and women’s competition.

All the franchises will have to play eight league fixtures, which will be followed by the knockout stage, which features an eliminator and the final. The teams that are placed second and third at the end of the league stage will battle it out in the eliminator. The top-placed side after the conclusion of the league will automatically qualify for the final of the competition and will meet the winner of the eliminator match.

The eliminator match in this year’s edition of The Hundred will be played Kennington Oval in London on August 26, while the final will take place at Lord's, London on August 27. Trent Rockets are the defending champions in the men’s event, while Oval Invincibles have won the women’s title in the first two years of The Hundred.

The Hundred 2023 telecast channel list in India

Sony Sports has bagged the rights to live telecast all matches of The Hundred in India. The action in the 100-ball competition can thus be followed on Sony Sports network channels.

As per a tweet by Sony Sports Network, the live telecast of The Hundred will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel.

The Hundred 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of ECB’s franchise tournament will be available on the SonyLiv app as well as the website. Viewers will need to purchase a subscription to follow all the live action in The Hundred men’s and women’s tournaments.

As of now, SonyLiv has four subscription plans to offer - mobile only (₹599 yearly), LIV Premium (₹999 yearly, ₹699 for six months or ₹299 for one month).