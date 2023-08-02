The Hundred Men’s 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sam Hain and Chris Jordan take lead – Updated after Match 1

The much-awaited Hundred 2023 competition kicked off on Tuesday (August 1). The opener saw the teams Trent Rockets and Southern Braves locking horns with each other.

In the tournament opener, the Trent Rockets batted first and managed to compile a total of 133 runs from 100 balls on the cards. This looked like a relatively attainable target for the Braves to chase. Sam Hain's astonishing knock of 63 played an important role in garnering the Rockets' score, whereas, the Braves' bowlers, Chris Jordan and Craig Overton, made a pivotal impact by taking three and two wickets, sequentially.

Nevertheless, what looked like a modest feat to chase became exclusively critical for the Brave batters. The Rockets' bowlers showed excellent skills, efficiently containing the run flow and restricting the opponents to 127 runs in 99 balls.

The total efforts of Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory were outstanding, as they picked up three-wicket hauls each. Unluckily, none of the Braves batters could manage to reach the 30-run mark, making it challenging for them to reach the target made by the Rockets.

Sam Hain leads the batting charts

Sam Hain leads the batting charts (P.c:- Crictracker)

As a result of the praiseworthy 63, Rocket’s Hain is leading the batting charts. He averages 63 and is now looking to carry on similar performances to stay at the top of the table.

In the second place, we have JL du Plooy of the Braves who could manage only 29 runs. It shows the great difference between the top two batters.

We have FH Allen of the Braves in the third place with just one run less than his mate Plooy. In the coming days, we will be able to witness more thrilling performances from the batters as they strive to stay among the toppers.

Chris Jordan leads the bowling charts

Chris Jordan leads the bowling charts (P.C:- CricTracker)

As far as the bowling charts are concerned, Chris Jordan of the Brave has a lead. He has three wickets under his belt from one appearance after bowling 20 balls.

Next, we have Lewis Gregory of the Rockets with an equal number of wickets as Jordan, but a slight difference in average and economy rate.

Daniel Sams of the Rockets sits in third place with three wickets, again, with a slightly different average and economy rate than the top two bowlers.