The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023 -Most Wickets and Most Runs: Jordan and Overton keep hold - Updated After Match 5th

On the fourth day of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition, Southern Brave locked horns with Welsh Fire at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Visibly, it was a closely contested match seeing multiple top-notch performances from the individuals. As a result, the players gained big on the batting and bowling charts whereas, some were dropped in the rankings because of unexpected performances lately.

On winning the toss, the Fire opted to bowl first. They conceded a target of 148 runs from 100 balls. The Braves score had massive contributions from Chris Jordan’s 70 after the openers failed to put a solid start. Thanks to the special bowling of Haris Rauf who kept things in control along with picking three wickets. The rest of the bowlers managed a wicket each.

In the Fire's reply, Luke Wells scored 24 runs, but Joe Clarke was dismissed for a golden duck. Stephen Eskinazi's quick 31 provided a much-needed boost to the score. Tom Abell and Glenn Philips also made decent contributions, and David Willey scored 31 runs, while Ben Green added 16. Despite their efforts, the Fire fell just three runs short of victory, resulting in a narrow two-run win for the Braves.

Jordan keeps command of batting charts

Jordan, after a compelling inning in his latest appearance, is leading the batting charts. He has 92 runs from two appearances with a highest score of 70*.

In the second place, we have Fire’s Well, who scored decently in the team’s opener. Overall, he has 81 runs from two innings to his name.

As far as the third place is concerned, Trent Rockets’ Sam Hain enjoys the spot with 63 runs in one game so far.

Craig Overton leads the bowling ranks

Overton further added to his wicket tally in his second appearance in the ongoing season which gives him four wickets under his belt.

His mate Jordan, apart from topping the batting charts, is also having his say in the bowling. With three wickets to his name, Jordan enjoys second place.

Whereas, in third place, we have Rocket’s Lewis Gregory with as many wickets as Jordan but a slightly different average and economy.