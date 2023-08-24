On the 23rd day of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023, the 31st encounter featured a compelling battle between the Manchester Originals and Southern Brave, with Brave appearing as the victors of the day.

The Brave had a successful outing in the 31st match. On emerging victorious, they became the third qualified side after the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals. The defeat did not have an adverse effect of the Originals’ qualification status.

Now, while the Invincibles lead the points table (13 points) with six wins in eight matches, the Originals are next with nine points, having won four matches while encountering defeat in three. They have a net run rate of 0.521.

Third-ranked Brave (nine points) possess a slightly inferior net run rate of 0.061. While they have the equal number of wins and defeats as the Originals, but the difference in NRR is what sets them apart.

Welsh Fire sit in the fourth place with four wins, three losses, and nine points. However, they have negative NRR of -0.55.

Brave beat Originals in 31st match of The Hundred 2023

The Manchester Originals were put into bat first and managed to score 130 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Captain Jos Buttler (highest run-scorer in The Hundred with 298 runs) assisted his side significantly with 45 runs off 42 balls, while Wayne Madsen also played his role with 22 runs. Notably, he was the next best-scorer for his team as the rest could not reach the 20-run mark.

Tymal Mills of the Brave portrayed his efforts and secured a remarkable three-wicket haul. With 15 wickets, he is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

In Brave's chase, opener Finn Allen was sent back to the pavilion after adding 14 runs. Nevertheless, his counterpart, Devon Conway, played a praiseworthy innings, totalling 54 runs off 40 balls, to bolster the team's total and win the Player of the Match award.

Captain James Vince additionally contributed to the game in his team’s favour with a well-played 33-run knock. Brave's batting lineup eventually compiled a total of 134 runs in 95 balls, losing four wickets, which let them secure a compelling win by six wickets. Zaman Khan of the Originals depicted his powers by picking two wickets in this flaring encounter.