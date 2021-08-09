The Hundred: Two players from Northern Superchargers men's squad test positive for COVID-19

Two players from the Northern Superchargers men's squad have tested positive for COVID-19, media reports informed on Monday. The two unnamed players tested positive in lateral flow tests and are now awaiting the results of PCR tests.

No other player has been affected as of now. The development comes ahead of Northern Superchargers’ clash with Manchester Originals, which is scheduled for Thursday. The Superchargers will also play Birmingham Phoenix, which will be their last league match in The Hundred, on August 17.

A Superchargers spokesperson told Cricbuzz:

"The NSC men's team have had two players test positive via lateral flow tests and we are awaiting PCR results. At this stage, no other players have been affected.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 5, Northern Superchargers' women's captain Lauren Winfield-Hill stated that players taking part in The Hundred were being tested every day. She said:

"We have to record our lateral flow result by 9.30 am every morning, so it is a rigid procedure. You cannot turn up to training unless you have completed it by 9.30 am. It's the way of the world at the moment. You don't enjoy it but it's become the norm."

Earlier, Trent Rockets’ head coach Andy Flower had also tested COVID-positive and had to isolate along with Steven Mullaney and another support staff member. London Spirit men's coach Shane Warne also returned with a positive test a few days back.

Keeping the mental health of the cricketers in mind, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has done away with strict bio-bubbles for players. Participants, however, have been urged to reduce social contact as a safety measure.

The Northern Superchargers are at No. 6 in the men’s competition

The Northern Superchargers are currently placed at No. 6 in the points table. They have played six matches of which they have won two and lost three while one game produced no result.

In their previous encounter, the Northern Superchargers went down to Southern Brave by five wickets. Batting first, they posted a disappointing 128 for 6 on the board. Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 72 off 45 balls led the Southern Brave to an easy victory.

The Trent Rockets are leading the men’s competition in The Hundred with four wins and two losses from six games. The Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave complete the top three with three wins, two defeats and one no result each from six matches.

