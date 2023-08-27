The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023: Most Wickets and Most Runs: Beaumont and Georgia Adams lead - Updated after Eliminator

In a thrilling clash of knack, the Eliminator match of The Hundred 2023 Women's Competition flared at The Oval on August 26, 2023, between Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers. This important encounter pledged an exhilarating showdown between two challenging teams.

The excitement was real as the players took to the field, ready to give it their all to move in the points table. Nonetheless, cricket can be surprising, and this match was no different. The opening inning started but was halted before reaching its natural conclusion. The weather circumstances played a damper, disrupting what pledged to be an extreme battle.

Regrettably, the second inning didn't get the chance to kick off, directing to a rather unusual output for a cricket match – No Result.

Despite the absence of a definitive result, the match did witness some outstanding performances that left an impression on the competition's statistics. One standout point came from Sophia Dunkley, who steered her prowess with the bat. She slashed a solid 38 runs off 28 balls, including three boundaries and a six, at a respectable strike rate of 135.71. Her performance portrayed her power to dock an innings effectively.

Another impressive player was Tammy Beaumont, the leader of Welsh Fire, who stayed unbeaten at 37 runs off 30 balls. Her inning had a boundary and a six, and she showed remarkable poise under pressure. Beaumont's even form throughout the contest was obvious as she emerged as the highest run-scorer.

Tammy Beaumont rises to the top

Talking about top performers, the race for the highest run-scorer in the match was fierce. TT Beaumont from Welsh Fire, P Litchfield of Northern Superchargers, and ME Bouchier of Southern Brave all depicted their batting prowess. Beaumont guided the pack with 290 runs from eight innings, establishing the benchmark for consistency and skit.

No change in the top 3 bowling performances

On the bowling show, Georgia Adams of the Southern Brave turned out as the frontrunner for the top bowler of the Hundred 2023. She secured an outstanding total of 16 wickets from eight games, affirming her skill with the ball.

Marizanne Kapp, who earlier held the leading spot, now sits in third place with 11 wickets from seven games. On the other hand, Sarah Glenn made an effective jump to the second position with an equal number of wickets from six games, heeding her match-winning skits.