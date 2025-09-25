"The Indian team said, 'You don't know anything'" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Suryakumar Yadav and company are not agreeing with his views and are consistently giving Jasprit Bumrah three overs in the powerplay in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. However, he opined that such a tactic could put India in a spot of bother in the future.

India set Bangladesh a 169-run target in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Bumrah then registered figures of 2/18 in four overs as the Men in Blue bowled the Bangla Tigers out for 127 to win the game by 41 runs and book their berth in the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener questioned the decision to give Bumrah three overs with the new ball, highlighting that it could backfire at some stage.

"It's now confirmed that Bumrah will always bowl three overs (in the powerplay). He bowled well this time, picked up a wicket as well, but the funda of three is slightly beyond my understanding," Chopra said (10:55).

"However, the Indian team said, 'You don't know anything. If we decide that Bumrah will bowl three, he will bowl three.' It was fine this time, but there might come a time when they would have a slight difficulty. That is also a reality," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 1/17 in his three-over spell in the powerplay, dismissing Tanzid Hasan (1 off 3) to give India their first breakthrough. He returned to bowl the 18th over and got rid of Saif Hasan (69 off 51), which virtually sealed India's win.

"They have been absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra lauds Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy's spells in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Kuldeep Yadav (left) picked up three wickets in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh. [P{C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy for bowling potent spells during Bangladesh's chase.

"Spin twins, they have been absolutely outstanding - Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy. They showed their quality. An odd match can sometimes go bad. You might get hit slightly. However, Bangladesh's lack of skills was clearly visible. They weren't able to read spin from the hand and were only trying to hit sixes," he said.

While praising Saif Hasan for playing a fighting knock, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the spin duo dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup.

"Only Saif Hasan was successful in hitting sixes. He is playing extremely well. He has scored two successive half-centuries. He hit five sixes as well, was left alone in the end, although he got a few lives, but our spin twins razed the opposition team to the ground," Chopra observed.

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 3/18 in four overs. Varun Chakaravarthy conceded 13 runs in his first over but bounced back to finish with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

