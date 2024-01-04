"The king of bowling" - Fans erupt as Jasprit Bumrah bags 6-wicket haul in IND vs SA Cape Town Test

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sensational bowling performance in South Africa's second innings of the ongoing Cape Town Test.

Bumrah ran through the South African batting order, picking up wickets at regular intervals. The speedster picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with six wickets as India bundled out the Porteas for 176 on Day 2.

He dismissed Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi in the innings. Several fans took to social media, lauding Bumrah for his impactful bowling exploits.

This was Jasprit Bumrah's third five-wicket haul in South Africa, the joint-highest by an Indian bowler in the Rainbow Nation. He could have finished with seven wickets in the second innings but wicketkeeper KL Rahul dropped a simple chance to give Aiden Markram a reprieve in the 28th over.

Bumrah was one of the standout performers with the ball for India in the series, finishing with 12 wickets from three innings.

India need 79 runs to win Cape Town Test and level the series

The Men in Blue lost the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side bounced back by making amends in the second and final contest.

India bundled out South Africa for 55 in the first innings, the lowest-ever score by any team against the Men in Blue in Test cricket. The visitors, too, struggled to get going with the bat and were bowled out for 153.

South African opener Aiden Markram shone with the bat in the second innings with a majestic hundred on a difficult pitch. The right-handed batter was the lone warrior for his team, scoring 106 runs off 103 balls.

The hosts were ultimately all out after having secured a lead of 78 runs. India will level the series 1-1 by successfully chasing down the 79-run target.

