"The main reason why India struggled was obviously the absence of Siraj" - Dinesh Karthik after India failed to bowl out South Africa in the 2nd Test 

Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has pointed out one of the reasons for India's loss against South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg. He opined that the non-availability of Mohammed Siraj's bowling dented the visitors' chances with the ball.

Courtesy of skipper Dean Elgar's gritty knock of 96* along with cameos from other Proteas batters, South Africa managed to level the three-match series.

India needed to take eight scalps before the start of the rain-affected day while the hosts needed 122 runs to win. However, with the resilience shown by the South African batters, the visiting bowlers weren't able to create too many chances.

Incidentally, India were short of their high-flyer pacer Mohammed Siraj. The right-arm pacer trudged off the field holding his right hamstring on the stroke of lunch in the first innings on Monday. He bowled six overs in the second innings, though, but looked a shadow of himself.

Dinesh Karthik, while reviewing the final day with Cricbuzz, conceded that India probably didn't bowl to their potential. According to him, the KL Rahul-led outfit missed Siraj's exploits with the ball.

Karthik mentioned:

"India, being the number one Test cricketing nation in the world, they would be little disappointed. They probably didn't bowl at their best. And the main reason why India struggled through this test match was obviously the absence of Siraj. The hamstring injury not only put him in the backfoot but it put India's bowling unit on the backfoot. Because he has the ability to seam the ball well in and out. And that would've been a massive difference."

Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one wicket each as India couldn't halt South Africa's chase on target of 240 runs.

Shardul was the biggest plus for India apart from Rahane and Pujara: Dinesh Karthik

2nd Betway WTC Test: South Africa v India - Day 2

Shardul Thakur perhaps had his best match for India in his red-ball career. The Maharashtra-born pacer took a seven-wicket haul in the first innings before smashing a quick-fire 26 runs with the bat.

Karthik was quick to appreciate Shardul's performance and hailed his contribution to the match. The Chennai-born keeper cited the all-rounder as the biggest positive for India. He also praised veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who stitched a well-made 111-run partnership in the second innings.

He told Cricbuzz:

"Credit to Shardul Thakur. He looked outstanding. He created opportunities every time he came on to bowl. Shardul was the biggest plus for India to come out from this Test apart from Rahane and Pujara batting so well. They batted brilliantly in the second innings. Very important knock for them and it was good to see the approach they had in their strokeplay."

He added:

"When Kohli comes back it would be a very interesting decision. Overall India played brilliant cricket but have they played as well as they hoped? Probably not."

India and South Africa will now lock horns in the third and ultimate Test from January 11.

