"The man, the myth, the Ahmedabad prince" - Top 10 funny memes after India reach 288/4 on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs West Indies

Team India got off to a decent start in the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad after being asked to bat first. They managed to reach 288/4 in 84 overs at Stumps on the first day.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) continued their good form and put on their second successive century partnership in the series. Rohit mixed caution and aggression perfectly to score at a decent clip, while Jaiswal played with attacking intent.

The youngster brought up his second 50-plus score in his second Test innings in 49 balls. Sharma also reached his fifty inside the first session as India reached 122/0 at Lunch.

After looking clueless in the first session, the West Indies bowlers made a spirited comeback post Lunch and scalped four wickets to reduce India to 182/4. Virat Kohli (87*) and Ravindra Jadeja (36*) dug in deep and stitched a patient unbroken 106-run partnership in the final session to ensure India ended the day on a positive note.

"Expected more bounce, but not much on offer for now" - West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel after Day 1 of 2nd Test vs India

Speaking after the conclusion of play on Day 1, West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel revealed that the surface did not have much bounce in it. Gabriel felt that the home side had a top day, considering the kind of surface they were playing on. He said:

"It was a top day, based on the wicket that was there. I think the boys came out and stuck to their task, we could've hit better areas for more success. Expected more bounce, but not much on offer for now."

He added:

"We wanted to bowl the right lengths and it paid dividends, and we kept grinding it out throughout. Not much happening but that Rahane wicket was good. We will need to make the new ball count in the morning. Being patient for as long as possible would help on this surface."