"The narrative that is going on outside is different" - Shubman Gill's huge take on relationship with Rohit Sharma ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Newly-appointed Team India ODI captain Shubman Gill debunked claims of any strain with his predecessor Rohit Sharma ahead of the series opener against Australia, scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The ace batter had earlier taken over the Test captaincy as well after The Hitman's retirement ahead of the England tour.

The team management's decision to hand over the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill was met with a mixed response from fans and pundits alike. While several felt it was the right move in terms of long-term planning, others felt that it was a harsh move to take away the leadership duties from Rohit Sharma, especially after he guided India to back-to-back ICC titles.

Shubman Gill assured that there is no animosity between him and Rohit Sharma after the leadership dynamic change, and quashed all of the ongoing rumors that are hinting at a potential rift.

"The narrative that is going on outside is different, but there is nothing different in our relationship now. We are just like how we used to be before, everything is same. He is very helpful. If there is any observation he makes after his years of experience, he tells me, and if there is anything I want to ask him, I go and ask him and ask his opinion, and ask what he would have done in such a situation. I like to get the thoughts of everyone, and then based on my understanding of the game, take the final decision," Shubman Gill said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia (via Star Sports).

"I have a terrific equation with both Rohit bhai and Virat bhai. Whenever I have any doubts, I ask for their suggestions and take their advice. They do not hesitate in any way while telling me things," he added.

Gill served as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the recent ODI assignments for Team India during the 2025 Champions Trophy and the home series against England.

"I like it when there is more responsibility on me" - Shubman Gill on his stellar batting numbers as captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series

Shubman Gill has unlocked another dimension to his batting ever since taking over leadership duties across formats. The opening batter has been among the runs for the Gujarat Titans (GT) over the last couple of seasons after being named captain following Hardik Pandya's departure.

Since taking over the Test captaincy, Gill's average has increased from 35.06 to 43.02 in the space of just seven matches. He was the leading run-scorer in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and recorded a hundred in the recently concluded second Test against the West Indies in Delhi as well.

"I wouldn't say it automatically happens. I like it when there is more responsibility on me, and I think my best game comes out under that pressure. Although when I go out to bat, I believe that I do my best when I think as a batter, and not think about captaincy. I think when someone starts to think like that, they put more pressure on themselves," the skipper said.

The opening batter also boasts an average of 42.5 as a T20I captain, courtesy of his one-off stint as leader during the 2024 tour of Zimbabwe.

