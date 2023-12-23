"The pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli" - Gautam Gambhir says batting will be India's biggest challenge in Test series vs South Africa

Gautam Gambhir reckons the onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to deliver the goods with the bat for India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

The two sides will square off in two Tests, with the first game starting in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. India, who have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation, will hope to end that drought this time.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about the biggest test for Rohit and company in the two-match series, to which he responded:

"Pace, bounce and seam. I believe your batting will definitely be under pressure because South Africa probably do not have the same batting they had in 2011 but their bowling still has the might - (Kagiso) Rabada, (Gerald) Coetzee, (Nandre) Burger and Marco Jansen."

The former India opener added:

"I believe the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because they have that experience. Bowlers definitely win you the series in South Africa but if your batters don't put runs on the board, you won't be able to create pressure for your bowlers."

Gambhir highlighted that barring Rohit and Kohli, the visitors have an inexperienced batting lineup. He pointed out that while Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer would be playing their first Tests in South Africa and KL Rahul might be playing as a wicketkeeper-batter for the first time.

"The pressure will be on two fast bowlers as well" - Gautam Gambhir

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead India's seam attack against South Africa. [P/C: ICC]

Gautam Gambhir feels the Indian seamers will also be under pressure. He said:

"A good series is expected because India also have the bowling which will test the South African batting in their conditions. The pressure will be on two fast bowlers as well. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, it will be the first (second) tour for Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, if he plays."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Mohammed Shami's absence due to injury implies the Indian bowling would be relatively inexperienced. He elaborated:

"So don't talk about the batting only, the bowling will be under as much pressure, because there will be expectations from bowling. If Mohammed Shami had been there, India would have been all-out favorites. Mohammed Siraj is still young. So I believe your bowling will be tested as much as your batting."

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj expected to be India's first-choice seamers, Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar will likely compete for the third specialist seamer's position. Shardul Thakur and one of Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin should complete the five-pronged attack, with both spinners unlikely to play in tandem.

India drew the T20I series 1-1 and won the ODI series 2-1.

