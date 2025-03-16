“The result revealed who was the better team" - PM Narendra Modi makes an emphatic statement on India-Pakistan rivalry

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. He highlighted the dominance of the Men in Blue over their arch-rivals in international cricket.

When asked about the best team between the two, Modi said that while he did not have technical knowledge about the game, the results revealed who the better team was.

He was referring to India's recent win over Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where Rohit Sharma and his troops trashed Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai.

"Now coming to the question of who's better or not," Modi said on the Lex Fridman podcast (via The Times of India). "When it comes to the techniques of the game, I'm not an expert. Only those who specialise in it can be the judge of it. They can only decide which team is the best and which players are the best.

"But sometimes, the results speak for themselves. Just a few days ago, India and Pakistan played a match and the result revealed who was the better team. That's how we know."

In recent times, India have dominated Pakistan when it comes to cricket at the international level, beating them at the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

Narendra Modi emphasises on power of sport to connect people

In the same podcast, Narendra Modi also emphasized the power of sport to connect people while talking about the India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket.

He said that sports can energize the entire world and bring people across different nations together. The Prime Minister also added that sports play a major role in human evolution and connect people on a deeper level.

"I think sports have the power to energise the entire world," Modi added. "The spirit of sports brings people across nations together. That's why I would never want sports to get discredited. I truly believe sports play a major role in human evolution. They're not just games; they connect people on a deeper level."

India not only beat Pakistan but also remained unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy throughout, defeating New Zealand in the final to lift the trophy in the end.

