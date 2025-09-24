"The SKY is limited" - Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav for another poor show in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav endured another poor outing with the bat in the side's second Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on September 24. After being asked to bat first, the Indian openers got off to a sensational start, racing 72/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Ad

However, they lost the wickets of Shubman Gill and Shivam Dube in quick succession, bringing Surya to the crease with the score reading 83/2 in the ninth over. The 35-year-old scratched around for 10 deliveries, scoring only five runs, before being dismissed caught behind down the leg side.

Surya has been woefully short of runs in T20Is, averaging under 18 in his last 17 games. The swashbuckling right-hander has scored only a lone half-century in this period.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X slammed Suryakumar Yadav for his unfathomable drop-off with the bat in T20Is with the following reactions:

B̷O̷D̷Y̷G̷U̷A̷R̷D̷ @kohli_goat The sky is limited...😭😭🙏 #indvsban suryaKumar yadav

Ad

Ranjan Prasad Singh @RanjanPras49547 @BCCI why don't you remove Suryakumar Yadav from captaincy and let him play his original game? Since he has been appointed captain, he became infamous for his single digit score.

Ad

Su @suyash606_mum Suryakumar Yadav is just a paper captain. No impactful performance for Team India in recent times. Other player deserves more. ORDINARY PLAYER.

Ad

Fans continued expressing their anger over Surya's dismal batting form, with one saying:

"Suryakumar Yadav just fills the spot , being captain..Chewing gum man is waste guy, last 10 t20I his avg is less than 17. When ur seat is booked, u don't need to perform."

"Suryakumar Yadav is the worst player and worst captain in Indian cricket history," tweeted a fan.

Ad

"Meet Captain Suryakumar Yadav first sent Shivam Dube at No. 3, who scored 2 runs off 3 balls. Then he came to bat himself, made 5 runs off 12 balls and got out, and later got Abhishek Sharma run out," a fan said.

Team India struggle after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

Team India continued to struggle surprisingly with the bat after Suryakumar Yadav's early dismissal in the ongoing clash against Bangladesh. Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form, racing to 75 off 37 deliveries before being run out in a mix-up with Surya.

Ad

The skipper followed soon, leaving India in a spot of bother at 114/4 in 12 overs. Tilak Varma fell early for five off seven balls, reducing the score to 129/5 in the 15th over.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya added 38 crucial runs in the end overs off 29 deliveries, taking India to a competitive 168/6 in 20 overs. Yet, from 96/2 after 10 overs, the Men in Blue scored only 73 in the 10 to post a total within Bangladesh's reach.

A win will confirm India's qualification to the final, while eliminating Sri Lanka. However, a loss will mean all the Super Four teams - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be in with a shout of qualifying for the summit clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news