"The SKY is limited" - Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav for another poor show in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav endured another poor outing with the bat in the side's second Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on September 24. After being asked to bat first, the Indian openers got off to a sensational start, racing 72/0 at the end of the powerplay.
However, they lost the wickets of Shubman Gill and Shivam Dube in quick succession, bringing Surya to the crease with the score reading 83/2 in the ninth over. The 35-year-old scratched around for 10 deliveries, scoring only five runs, before being dismissed caught behind down the leg side.
Surya has been woefully short of runs in T20Is, averaging under 18 in his last 17 games. The swashbuckling right-hander has scored only a lone half-century in this period.
Fans on X slammed Suryakumar Yadav for his unfathomable drop-off with the bat in T20Is with the following reactions:
Fans continued expressing their anger over Surya's dismal batting form, with one saying:
"Suryakumar Yadav just fills the spot , being captain..Chewing gum man is waste guy, last 10 t20I his avg is less than 17. When ur seat is booked, u don't need to perform."
"Suryakumar Yadav is the worst player and worst captain in Indian cricket history," tweeted a fan.
"Meet Captain Suryakumar Yadav first sent Shivam Dube at No. 3, who scored 2 runs off 3 balls. Then he came to bat himself, made 5 runs off 12 balls and got out, and later got Abhishek Sharma run out," a fan said.
Team India struggle after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal
Team India continued to struggle surprisingly with the bat after Suryakumar Yadav's early dismissal in the ongoing clash against Bangladesh. Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form, racing to 75 off 37 deliveries before being run out in a mix-up with Surya.
The skipper followed soon, leaving India in a spot of bother at 114/4 in 12 overs. Tilak Varma fell early for five off seven balls, reducing the score to 129/5 in the 15th over.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya added 38 crucial runs in the end overs off 29 deliveries, taking India to a competitive 168/6 in 20 overs. Yet, from 96/2 after 10 overs, the Men in Blue scored only 73 in the 10 to post a total within Bangladesh's reach.
A win will confirm India's qualification to the final, while eliminating Sri Lanka. However, a loss will mean all the Super Four teams - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be in with a shout of qualifying for the summit clash.
