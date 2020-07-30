The tail-enders must also perform with bat in England: Younis Khan

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes that it is vital for the tail-enders to fight it out in the middle and add valuable runs with the bat. Pakistan will be touring England for a three-match T20I and Test series, which is set to begin on August 5.

Younis Khan understands the importance of scoring big runs in England and believes that it is the responsibility of the lower-order too to show some fire in the belly with the bat. Younis Khan hopes that Pakistan will take inspiration from England's lower order, whose contribution with the bat was instrumental in winning the Test series 2-1 against the West Indies.

“If we have to win the series in England, if we have to fightback, it is important that our tail-enders also fight, which is the hallmark of all successful teams. It’s not just the top six-seven batsmen. The tail-enders must also perform with the bat.

We are working with our bowlers, who bat at number 9, 10, 11. They may not score a lot, but they need to put up a fight with the bat. I think Abbas has a nice balance. I’m trying to make him their leader, so that he can guide the tail-enders. We’ve been working really hard on their batting - feeding them bouncers and yorkers in the nets," Younis Khan said in a press conference ahead of their series against England.

I want Babar Azam to bat longer: Younis Khan

Younis Khan also spoke about how crucial Babar Azam's form will be in order to boost Pakistan's chances of winning the Test series against England.

Babar Azam has by far been Pakistan's best batsman from the current lot for a while now, and Younis Khan believes that it is essential for him to score big hundreds to increase Pakistan's chances of winning.

“He’s (Babar Azam) been a fantastic performer for Pakistan with strong performance in the last couple of years. I want him to bat longer, converting his 100 into 150 and 150 into 200.

Hopefully, he will end up as a legendary batsman. I don’t think we should put comparisons of other players with Babar. All this could put unwanted pressure on him. Babar has a class of his own and I hope I can take him to the next level,” Younis Khan said.

Younis Khan himself is Pakistan's highest Test run-scorer and holds the record for the most number of centuries in Tests. Thus, having two of Pakistan's all-time great batsmen in the form of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan with them, the Pakistan batsmen will have a wealth of experience to learn from.