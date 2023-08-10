"The team management backs him to come good in ODIs"- Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has backed Suryakumar Yadav to do the job for the Men in Blue in the ODI format despite his inconsistency in the one-day game. Arguably the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, SKY has found life in ODI cricket extremely difficult.

In 26 ODIs, he has scored just 511 runs at an average of 24.33 and many have questioned his place in the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup.

However, on the sidelines of a LaLiga event in Mumbai, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's ability:

“There is no question about his ability in the T20 format. The challenges (in ODIs) are different. He is really working hard and he is talking to a lot of guys who have played a lot of ODI cricket as to what attitude and mindset (to have). Surya is also in the mix. The team management backs him to come good in ODIs, but despite the chances, he is yet to adapt."

You have to give Suryakumar Yadav that freedom to go and bat: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma gave the example of how IPL 2023 started for Suryakumar Yadav. SKY seemed to be woefully out of form initially, but later picked up to make it his most prolific season ever.

On this Rohit stated:

"He is the kind of player, you also have to give him that freedom to go and bat the way he does. You cannot tell him to face 100 balls and make 50 runs. It is important to give a batter like him the cushion of extra games so that he finds that groove, gets that confidence. The way he started IPL this year, in the first 4-5 games he did not have too many runs but look what he did after that."

Rohit also lauded the way Suryakumar played in the third T20I against the West Indies and that's how he expects him to deliver in the ODI format. On this, he added:

"For a player like him, it is our job to create such a situation and scenario — it’s okay if you don’t do well in 2-3 games, but when you come off, we know you will win games straightaway. That is what he did in the third T20I, the batters at the top got out, and for Surya to go and bat like that."

The sizzling 83 against West Indies might have played a part in the team management still believing Suryakumar Yadav can deliver in ODIs.