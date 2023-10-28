"The worst cricket playing team ever"- Fans react after Bangladesh's crushing loss against the Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh slumped to their fifth consecutive loss in the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 28). The Netherlands beat them comprehensively by 87 runs in the 28th match of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest earlier in the afternoon. They managed to reach a respectable total of 229 in 50 overs on the back of a half-century from Scott Edwards (68).

A couple of other batters extended support to him with handy knocks. Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, and Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets apiece for Bangladesh in the bowling department.

Bangladesh's batting line-up then collapsed meekly in the chase as the Netherlands bowlers skittled them out for 142 in 42.2 overs. It was an embarrassing batting display from the Aisan team as they surrendered without competing.

Fans took note of Bangladesh's poor performance against the Netherlands and expressed their views through X.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We have to pick ourselves for the last few games"- Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after the loss against the Netherlands

Speaking at a post-match presentation, Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the loss and said:

"I thought we bowled really well but we allowed them to score to 230 but it was chaseable on this surface. As bad it can get. We have to pick ourselves for the last few games. We have to take this on the chin and look forward for the next few matches."

Shedding light on his side's dismal performance, Shakib added:

"Throughout this tournament, we have been struggling big time in the batting department. Not sure what is going on in our mind. It has been very unlike us. Our fans have been supporting us in our ups and downs. I hope they keep supporting us no matter what the result is and I am hopeful there will be a big crowd for 31st."

Shakib Al Hasan-led side will next face Pakistan on Tuesday (October 31) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.