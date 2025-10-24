"There are 2 zeroes, all he has to do is add the 1 on the side" - Former India coach on Virat Kohli ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former India coach Abhishek Nayar has noted that Virat Kohli could follow his two ducks in the ongoing ODI series against Australia with a century in the final game. However, he acknowledged that the former India captain would need to show grit and determination to overcome his disastrous start to the tour.
Kohli was dismissed for a four-ball duck in India's two-wicket loss in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. He couldn't open his account off the eight deliveries he faced in the Men in Blue's seven-wicket defeat via the DLS method in the series opener in Perth on October 19.
During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Nayar noted that luck hasn't favored Kohli thus far in the series and that the modern batting great could turn things around with a century in the final game in Sydney on Saturday, October 25.
"You always say you need the rub of the green. He has not had it yet. That doesn't mean he can't. There are two zeroes, all he has to do is add the one on the side. It will take a lot of grit and determination from him, but those are stories," he said.
The former India all-rounder highlighted that Kohli has bounced back from failures earlier as well.
"A Virat Kohli doesn't become a Virat Kohli without overcoming failures. He has done that in the past. He has struggled in England. He has gone back and conquered it. He has got one more game to conquer his demons, but if there is someone whom I would rely and bet on, that would be Virat," Nayar elaborated.
Virat Kohli does not have a great ODI record at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has aggregated 146 runs at an average of 24.33 in seven ODIs at the venue.
"The seam position suggested the ball would leave him" - Abhishek Nayar on Virat Kohli's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI
In the same interaction, Abhishek Nayar noted that Virat Kohli fell prey to a 'terrific' delivery in the second ODI against Australia.
"To be honest, regardless of seeing Virat getting out or not, I just feel this was a terrific delivery. I think most batters in the world, who have studied his bowling and understand him, wouldn't expect that delivery because even the way he released it, the seam position suggested the ball would leave him," he said.
The cricketer-turned-commentator added that most batters would have succumbed to the Xavier Bartlett delivery, highlighting that the seam position suggested the ball would move away.
"Virat has always been someone who looks at the seam a lot. So he tries to pick the ball off the hand and off the seam. Just looking at the slow motion, you see the ball and you feel the ball is going to leave you, which is why he has taken that position. The ball pitches, it hits the other side of the seam, and nips back in. Most batters will struggle with that," Nayar observed.
Virat Kohli left his first two deliveries outside the off-stump before defending the third ball. He missed the fourth ball while trying to play across the line and was caught plumb in front of the wickets.
