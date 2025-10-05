“There was absolutely no need for it” - Former selector slams Rohit Sharma’s removal as ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former national selector Saba Karim has slammed the decision to remove veteran batter Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain. On Saturday, October 4, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

While Rohit Sharma was included in the squad, he was stripped of the captaincy, with Shubman Gill appointed as the new skipper. Since then, various experts have weighed in on the decision, with former India cricketer Saba Karim also joining the debate and slamming the selectors for their move, saying [via KADAK]:

“I think this is a very abrupt decision and there was absolutely no need for it. He (Rohit Sharma) is a winning captain who has led you to back-to-back trophies, and you have bid him farewell in such a manner. This has been a very surprising and shocking decision for me."

"There was still time; it’s not as if there was any need to rush. The World Cup is in 2027, and he had already informed that he would play only one format. He has built this team so brilliantly, the team that won the Champions Trophy, the T20 title before that, and the way the team is currently performing in T20s, Rohit Sharma has had a massive role in building it," he added.

Saba Karim continued:

“It’s not like he suddenly forgot how to captain or that he doesn’t know how to lead in this format. Nor is it that he doesn’t know how to score runs in this format. He’s the one who, by opening the innings, showed everyone how to maintain the scoring rate and what approach to take on the field. So, in my opinion, his exit has been extremely shocking."

Rohit Sharma led India in 56 ODIs, securing 42 victories and guiding the team to triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“His end might also be written” - Saba Karim predicts Suryakumar Yadav’s future as T20I skipper following Rohit Sharma’s removal from ODIs

During the same interaction, Saba Karim also stated that he believes India should have separate captains for white-ball and red-ball cricket. However, he added that the selectors appear to have a different approach, and Suryakumar Yadav might also be relieved of his T20I captaincy following the 2026 T20 World Cup. He said:

“I think there is some directive that India doesn’t want to have different captains for the three formats. I believe his end might also be written (Speaking about Surya’s potential removal as T20I captain), maybe after the World Cup. Because these dynamics, I feel, are something the team management and selectors find difficult to cope with. And this seems to be the selectors’ mindset that having multiple captains makes it tough for the players.”

“I don’t agree with that view. I believe there is still a need to have different captains for different formats, or at least separate captains for white-ball and red-ball cricket. There’s no extra work required for that because both white-ball and red-ball teams have different visions, approaches, and preparations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Team India will return to action on Friday, October 10, when they host the West Indies for the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

