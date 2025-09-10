“There was absolutely no rust in his bowling” - Former India all-rounder hails Kuldeep Yadav’s match-winning spell in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered praise on Kuldeep Yadav following his match-winning spell in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The game was played on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat, UAE were bundled out for just 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep starred for India, returning figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs. He claimed three wickets in the ninth over, dismissing Rahul Chopra (3), Muhammad Waseem (19), and Harshit Kaushik (2), completely shifting the momentum in India’s favor. In reply, the Men in Blue secured a nine-wicket win with 93 balls to spare.

Following India’s commanding victory, Irfan Pathan shared a video on his YouTube channel, praising Kuldeep for his spell and noting that he showed no signs of rust despite not having played a match in the past few months. Pathan said:

“Kuldeep Yadav got a chance to play after a long time. When he came to bowl, it didn’t feel at all like this player hadn’t played a single match in England. He doesn’t seem rusty. There was absolutely no rust visible in his bowling. He is that kind of quality bowler.”

“You know, he looked sharp, and especially on grassy pitches, he becomes even more dangerous because he gets more purchase off the pitch, and then he can make the ball turn anywhere. He can even make it turn on glassy surfaces. He is that kind of bowler. The batters also found it very difficult to pick his googly,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav was also named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.

“No other bowler in the world can do it” - Irfan Pathan lauds India ace pacer for his yorker against Alishan Sharafu

In the same video, Irfan Pathan praised Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional control with the new ball and his brilliant yorker that dismissed Alishan Sharafu. Pathan said:

“What an amazing bowler Jasprit Bumrah is. The way he bowls yorkers with the new ball is something else. No other bowler in the world can do it with such consistency because the new ball stays very glossy and doesn’t come off the hand exactly the way you want it to. That’s why you usually prefer to bowl a length, but Bumrah has that incredible control.”

India will return to action on Sunday, September 14, when they face Pakistan in Dubai.

